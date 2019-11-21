Jim Bob Duggar Shows Signs He's Feuding With His Family

Let's just say it: Is there any member of the Duggar family who's a fan of Jim Bob Duggar these days? As far as we can tell, it's not looking good. In fact, it seems like Jim Bob is feuding with basically everybody right now, as evidenced by recent social media activity -- and the fact that more and more of his kids walking away from filming Counting On.
-
Derick Dillard has obviously been Jim Bob's biggest detractor, but he may not be the only one.
For years now, Derick has made it obvious that his father-in-law is essentially his enemy -- he never wastes an opportunity to expose what's going on behind the scenes of Jill Duggar's family if he can help it, but he might be the least of Jim Bob's worries.
As The Cheat Sheet has pointed out, other family members are showing signs that Jim Bob may not be their fave either.
-
Jessa's showing signs of being fed up, too.
Jessa's been dealing with constant pregnancy rumors lately (which, unfortunately, seems to come with the territory of being in the Duggar family), and her dad only added fuel to the fire when he joked about a gender reveal in one of her recent YouTube videos.
We can't imagine she loved that ... especially since it's hard enough to get those kinds of rumors to go away without a family member adding to them.
-
-
Joy and Austin are also walking away from Counting On.
Much like Jill and Derick made the decision to leave the show, Joy and Austin are doing the same thing. There's been a lot of talk that, once they welcome their new baby into the world, they're going to be done with the show (or at least appear on it a lot less often) and we can't help but wonder if they're just as tired of Jim Bob's manipulation as Joy's older sister and her husband.
-
Jim Bob didn't exactly get a warm birthday celebration, either.
When he turned 55 last month, Jim Bob wasn't exactly celebrated on social media by his kids. In fact, most of them ignored his birthday on Instagram, not throwing him so much as a like on the app. It could mean nothing ... or it could mean that they're totally over his attempts to control their lives, as he reportedly likes to do.
Hmm ...
-
-
It seems like a big storm is coming Jim Bob's way in the future.
And if he ends up with his family angry with him, he'll have no one to blame but himself -- especially if all of the reports we've heard (and everything Derick has shared) are true.
It might not be too late to make it right, but if he wants to do that, he'd better act fast. His kids are getting older and older and making their own decisions, and time is running out.
Share this Story