Jim Bob Duggar Shows Signs He's Feuding With His Family

Derick Dillard has obviously been Jim Bob's biggest detractor, but he may not be the only one.

For years now, Derick has made it obvious that his father-in-law is essentially his enemy -- he never wastes an opportunity to expose what's going on behind the scenes of Jill Duggar's family if he can help it, but he might be the least of Jim Bob's worries.

As The Cheat Sheet has pointed out, other family members are showing signs that Jim Bob may not be their fave either.