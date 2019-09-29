Prince Harry Was 'Furious' With How Royal Family Handled Princess Diana's Death

Royal reporter Duncan Larcombe recently spoke to OK! about Harry's reaction to one aspect of Diana's death ...

The royal family's response to the verdict of the inquest.

After a verdict was reached in 2008 to the inquest about the car crash that caused the death of Princess Diana, the royal family put out a statement -- without consulting William and Harry.

"Harry was absolutely furious that his father's advisors had put out a statement," Larcombe said. "That was a sign to me that he has an inbuilt, unresolved anger about having no control of what's said. This desire to control his own destiny has always been there."

