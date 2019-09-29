Prince Harry Was 'Furious' With How Royal Family Handled Princess Diana's Death

Splash News
In addition to having to deal with the death of their mother, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry were also subject to a number of things few other people have to deal with when they're grieving -- including relentless media scrutiny and an investigation. While Harry's feelings are well-known on the former issue, a new report reveals the Duke of Sussex had major issues with the latter, as well.
Royal reporter Duncan Larcombe recently spoke to OK! about Harry's reaction to one aspect of Diana's death ...
The royal family's response to the verdict of the inquest.
After a verdict was reached in 2008 to the inquest about the car crash that caused the death of Princess Diana, the royal family put out a statement -- without consulting William and Harry.
"Harry was absolutely furious that his father's advisors had put out a statement," Larcombe said. "That was a sign to me that he has an inbuilt, unresolved anger about having no control of what's said. This desire to control his own destiny has always been there."
Ultimately, Diana's death was ruled an "unlawful killing."
At the time, both Harry and William made it seem like they were OK with the verdict, as well.
According to Larcombe, Harry has made other things apparent to him over the years.
In his interview with OK!, the royal journalist revealed that Prince Harry has always had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that he's "not ... normal."
Larcombe also said -- and this is something that's been reported on a number of times in the past -- that Harry often felt frustrated growing since his role, unlike Prince William's, was much less defined.
Whatever feelings Harry has over the death of his mother, one thing he's always kept to is his love for her.
"She was our guardian, friend and protector," the Duke of Sussex said during a tribute to Princess Diana in 2007. "She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated. She will always be remembered for her amazing public work, but behind the media glare, to us, two children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world."
