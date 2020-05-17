Brian Austin Green Trolls Megan Fox's New Relationship With Epic Family Post

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
Just in case there was ever any doubt that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's split was going to be a messy one ... it looks like the drama is continuing. Brian just trolled Megan's new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in his recent Instagram post, and we can't even imagine what she must have had to say about this.
Will the back and forth ever come to an end?
It all started when Megan posted a photo of her and her new rapper boo.
In the black and white mirror pic, Megan Fox wears a bikini top, while Machine Gun Kelly is shirtless. Both of them have towels wrapped around their waists, looking like they were fresh out of the pool.
"Achingly beautiful boy... my heart is yours," Megan wrote in her caption.
Apparently, Brian saw his opportunity ... and he took it.
Brian Austin Green posted photos of his children ... with the exact same caption. The post includes the three children he shares with Megan -- Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7 -- as well as his older son, Kassius, 18, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.
Worked out well that he has four sons, right? Otherwise, this epic caption trolling just wouldn't have been possible, and we're sure Brian took great joy in that.
Megan ... probably not so much.
Fans are loving Brian's sass.
Plenty of people commented about the Beverly Hills 90210 alum's clapback, and it seemed like they were definitely fans. As far as we can tell, it's been a messy split between these two, but at least Brian's able to find the sense of humor in it all ... though we wouldn't be surprised if joking about Megan Fox moving on so publicly doesn't bite him in the butt sometime down the line.
This isn't the first time Brian's seemingly been snarky about Megan's relationship.
Not long after the earliest reports broke about Megan and her boyfriend seeing each other, the celeb dad posted this photo of a butterfly on Instagram, along with a caption that seemed to relate to their situation. "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," he wrote. "They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."
Now, Brian Austin Green seems to be focused on his kids.
Megan and Brian have had a lot of ups and downs over the years -- almost divorcing in 2019 before calling it off -- and now, it seems like they might be over for good. But what's not over is the love that Brian has for his sons, and now, he's getting to enjoy some serious quality time with all of them, and it seems like he's truly in his element.
Maybe that's the silver lining to all of this?
