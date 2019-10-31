Prince Harry Has Reportedly Become a 'Shadow of Himself' Since Meeting Meghan Markle

Splash News
To some, it appears that, since meeting and marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has changed -- for the better. In addition to appearing happier and reportedly becoming more healthy, Harry seems to have a better idea of his place in the world. However, according to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex is basically a shell of his former jubilant self. What the what?!
Royal expert Angela Levin spoke to journalist Chris Ship on his podcast recently about Harry and Meghan.
Her take? He's not the same Harry.
"Harry has changed enormously since I met him," Levin said during the show. "I found that he was charismatic and had royal stardust about him. He was brilliant with people especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he had a mischievous charm to him."
When Ship noted that Harry still possesses those qualities, Levin agreed ... but said not as much.
"Well, he has become a bit of a shadow of himself," Levin remarked about the duke. She also then mentioned the controversial new biography about the royal couple, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family -- which apparently didn't impress her.
"When you read the book you realize the pile of grievances Meghan and Harry hold," she noted. Ouch! Definitely don't think that was the intention of the book!
Levin also noted that Harry and Meghan seem, for lack of a better word, ungrateful.
"[The grievances in the book go] back a few years now, it is absolutely extraordinary," Levin said. "Most of these grievances are incredibly petty but when you add them up it is like a great big sandcastle."
She added: "They ignore all of the wonderful things they have had, the prerogatives and chances to meet great people and do charity work they want to do. It seems to me they have focused entirely on the negative."
Ouch.
Ship stood up for the royal couple, though.
"Perhaps Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a lot to be negative about," said Ship, who interviewed the Sussexes for the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. "They might not have felt welcomed in the palace or welcomed in the UK generally. Perhaps that is the reason why they went to America."
The plot thickens!
The conversation between Levin and Ship is pretty indicative of the collective feeling on Harry and Meghan.
Some people think they're being ungrateful and petulant, while others think their recent move was completely justified after some of the things that went on in the UK.
People can judge and speculate all they want, but ultimately, Harry and Meghan did what they felt was best for their family -- and whether people like them or not, it's hard to fault them for that.
