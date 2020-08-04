Kate Middleton Pays Stylish Tribute to Kids at Recent Engagement

Splash News

Pay tribute to the kids. But make it fashion. In the past few days, Prince William and Kate Middleton have attended a number of IRL engagements, and naturally, Kate's choices in both clothing and face mask have been on point. And much like the Duchess of Cambridge does with some of her most beloved outfits, apparently Kate will now be recycling masks, too. We're into it! Perhaps the most exciting thing about the duchess's recent looks, though, is a special piece of jewelry.

  • On Tuesday, Kate publicly sported a face mask for the first time. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    According to the Kensington Royal Instagram, the duchess "brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK."

    While speaking with parents and helping unpack donations at Baby Basics UK, Kate wore a $19 floral mask by London-based brand Amaia, along with the iconic Suzannah dress she wore to Wimbledon last year. 

  • However! It was something else that got everyone talking. 

    Kate Middleton
    Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News /SplashNews.com

    The necklace Kate was spotted wearing while entering the building! In what appears to be a sweet tribute to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate was sporting a $1,340 Daniella Draper necklace that was emblazoned with her kids' initials. How cute! It must be hard for the duchess -- and the kids -- to be out on her own after being with her family nonstop recently. 

  • Kate re-wore her necklace -- and mask -- on Wednesday.

    In a classic duchess move, Kate re-wore the Liberty-print mask for another engagement on Wednesday -- along with another iconic dress of hers, as well as the pretty necklace.

    For a visit with staff and residents of Shire Hall, both the duke and duchess donned masks, and Kate recycled her blue and pink floral print dress by Emilia Wickstead -- the one she first wore to unveil her Back to Nature Garden last spring. 

  • Kate did mix up a few things about her first recycled look.

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    When Kate originally wore the short-sleeved white dress to Wimbledon in 2019, she paired it with a black belt. For her visit to Baby Basics UK this week, the duchess swapped that out for a white belt. We're guessing the reason she did that was so that the dress would better go with the light-colored, floral mask. 

    She knows what she's doing, that Kate. 

  • It goes without saying that Kate's kids are the most important thing to her. 

    And we're guessing she's missing them when she's not with them these days. While, of course, the time away will be good for everybody in the Cambridge family, like all parents, William and Kate have been with their kids 24/7 these last few months.   

    The Cambridges reportedly went on a staycation recently as one last hurrah, and from the looks of things, she's keeping those memories close to her heart. 

