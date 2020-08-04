Kate Middleton Pays Stylish Tribute to Kids at Recent Engagement

Splash News
Pay tribute to the kids. But make it fashion. In the past few days, Prince William and Kate Middleton have attended a number of IRL engagements, and naturally, Kate's choices in both clothing and face mask have been on point. And much like the Duchess of Cambridge does with some of her most beloved outfits, apparently Kate will now be recycling masks, too. We're into it! Perhaps the most exciting thing about the duchess's recent looks, though, is a special piece of jewelry.
On Tuesday, Kate publicly sported a face mask for the first time.
However! It was something else that got everyone talking.
Kate re-wore her necklace -- and mask -- on Wednesday.
In a classic duchess move, Kate re-wore the Liberty-print mask for another engagement on Wednesday -- along with another iconic dress of hers, as well as the pretty necklace.
For a visit with staff and residents of Shire Hall, both the duke and duchess donned masks, and Kate recycled her blue and pink floral print dress by Emilia Wickstead -- the one she first wore to unveil her Back to Nature Garden last spring.
-
Kate did mix up a few things about her first recycled look.
It goes without saying that Kate's kids are the most important thing to her.
And we're guessing she's missing them when she's not with them these days. While, of course, the time away will be good for everybody in the Cambridge family, like all parents, William and Kate have been with their kids 24/7 these last few months.
The Cambridges reportedly went on a staycation recently as one last hurrah, and from the looks of things, she's keeping those memories close to her heart.
