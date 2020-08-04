Kate Middleton Pays Stylish Tribute to Kids at Recent Engagement

On Tuesday, Kate publicly sported a face mask for the first time.

According to the Kensington Royal Instagram, the duchess "brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK."

While speaking with parents and helping unpack donations at Baby Basics UK, Kate wore a $19 floral mask by London-based brand Amaia, along with the iconic Suzannah dress she wore to Wimbledon last year.

