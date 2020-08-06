10 Royal Privileges Kate Middleton Can Look Forward to Once She's Queen

Splash News
It's hard to imagine the royal family other than the way we've known it -- with Queen Elizabeth at the helm, Prince Charles in wait, and the idea that Prince William and Kate Middleton will take over someday in the (very) distant future. But as hard as it is to conceptualize, someday, William will actually assume the throne and become the King of England, making Kate the official Queen Consort. When that happens, Kate's whole life will change... as if it didn't change enough when she joined the royal family the first time after she and Will tied the knot back in 2011.
Like anything else in life, there are almost certainly going to be downsides to reigning over the United Kingdom at Prince William's side, but there are also going to be a great amount of privileges that come with becoming the Queen Consort -- privileges that Kate can't access yet as the Duchess of Cambridge. In many ways, her life will change for the better when that day comes, and she has so many exciting things to look forward to in the future.
Read on for some of the privileges Kate will have when William is king and she is Queen Consort. Her title will change, but so will so many other things about her daily life. After seeing how seamlessly Kate Middleton has made the transition into royal life, there's no doubt that she'll be able to flawlessly handle this next challenge, too -- whenever it should happen to come her way.
We're rooting for Kate and her future as Queen Consort. We know she's going to kill it, and she's going to look good doing it, too.
1. Title Change1
According to what royal expert Marlene Koenig told Business Insider, Kate is only known as the Duchess of Cambridge now because the queen decided to make Will a Duke. Otherwise, she would have been known as HRH Princess William of Wales. But that's only for now, because one day, he'll be king, and then, her title will change again ...
Kate Will Become Queen Consort2
Eventually, Will will be king, and that's when Kate Middleton will finally be able to have the privilege of being the Queen Consort. As per royal tradition, women are able to take on whatever title their husbands have. Being a king would make Kate queen, even though it wouldn't work the other way around -- just like Prince Philip isn't a king right now. (Rather, he's known as the Duke of Edinburgh.)
2. Change of Address3
Though Kate and Will have lived a couple of different places since they tied the knot, these days, their main home base is Kensington Palace -- though they do spend some time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk from time to time. This is really where Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis have all grown up, but when it's William's turn to be king, Kate will get to change her address.
Kate Will Move Into Buckingham Palace4
One of the perks of assuming the throne? Also assuming residence in Buckingham Palace, which is obviously a lot fancier and more prestigious than Kensington Palace is. No word on what Kate prefers, but Buckingham is steeped in so much history that it will undoubtedly be a cool experience for her to get to move and live there herself as queen -- a privilege indeed.
3. Coming Into Some Cash5
Money is definitely a consideration in the monarchy, and of course, Kate already has some. At this point, she and William are thought to have a combined $50 million net worth -- although that is obviously just an estimate. But once her husband becomes king, the money shifts, too. There will be a transfer of funds and assets that will drastically change their bank accounts.
Kate's Increasing Net Worth6
Though parts of Queen Elizabeth's fortune do come from her own personal assets (at this point, there's no telling how she'll distribute those after her death), there are certain streams of income that will become Kate's while she's queen -- like the Duchy of Lancaster, and the income from the Royal Collection -- to add to her total net worth.
4. The Material Things7
Of course, there are certain possessions that belong to the royal family that only belong to whoever's reigning at the time. (They get transferred to whoever's next in line when they assume the throne.) For Will, that means he'll become in possession of the Crown Jewels someday, and that will end up being a privilege that Kate will likely very much enjoy.
Kate's Crown Jewels8
When Kate Middleton is queen, the Crown Jewels will be hers, and this may be a privilege she will especially enjoy. Of course, it doesn't seem that the queen is too stingy about letting her wear whatever tiara from the collection she wants now, but when they're officially in Will's hands, she'll have free reign -- and that means the rest of us will get to have a lot of fun seeing her sparkly looks at fancy events.
5. Making an Impact9
Even in the years since she's been married to William, Kate has made it clear what causes are most important to her. She obviously wants to make the world a better place, and that's especially true when it comes to anything involving babies and children -- which she's really dedicated herself to in recent years.
But will that change when William becomes king?
6. More Power10
As Queen Consort, Kate will have more power than ever to make a difference in the world the way she wants to -- and we have no doubt in our minds she'll use that for the greater good. Philanthropy has always been central to the royal family's values, and it seems like this is one of those privileges that Kate will really run with when it's her turn to do so.
7. Busier Schedule11
As far as we can tell, Kate's a pretty busy lady. Between raising her children and her many royal engagements, it's hard to tell when she actually has any downtime to herself! In the future, that very limited downtime is only going to change, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, we can definitely see it as a privilege because of all of the opportunities it will undoubtedly bring her.
8. A Lot More Travel12
Though Will and Kate travel a lot as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their royal tour schedule will only increase when they become King and Queen Consort. After all, they'll really be representing the monarchy then. At that point, Kate will have the privilege of being able to see even more of the world and meeting its leaders, and hopefully, even affecting real change along the way.
9. Family Perks?13
Interestingly enough, as Cheat Sheet pointed out, Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are the first grandparents in the British monarchy's history to not have titles. After all, Kate came from a relatively normal background, compared to the way that Will grew up, and there wasn't royal blood in her family at all.
But could all of that change when Kate becomes Queen Consort?
New Titles For Mom & Dad14
As royal expert Christopher Wilson has told Express, there's a good chance Kate will opt to give her parents royal titles when she's the Queen Consort -- another privilege she'll have when her time comes. He predicts that she'll choose to give them earldom, but we won't know for sure until that day finally comes.
... likely many years in the future from now.
10. Summers at Balmoral15
Though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip live at Buckingham Palace for most of the year, during the summers, they choose to spend a lot of their time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland -- and it wouldn't be surprising at all if Will and Kate chose to do the same when they're the reigning couple instead. It could end up being a welcome respite from their daily lives, which likely get pretty stressful being King and Queen Consort and all.