10 Royal Privileges Kate Middleton Can Look Forward to Once She's Queen

Splash News It's hard to imagine the royal family other than the way we've known it -- with Queen Elizabeth at the helm, Prince Charles in wait, and the idea that Prince William and Kate Middleton will take over someday in the (very) distant future. But as hard as it is to conceptualize, someday, William will actually assume the throne and become the King of England, making Kate the official Queen Consort. When that happens, Kate's whole life will change... as if it didn't change enough when she joined the royal family the first time after she and Will tied the knot back in 2011.

Like anything else in life, there are almost certainly going to be downsides to reigning over the United Kingdom at Prince William's side, but there are also going to be a great amount of privileges that come with becoming the Queen Consort -- privileges that Kate can't access yet as the Duchess of Cambridge. In many ways, her life will change for the better when that day comes, and she has so many exciting things to look forward to in the future.

Read on for some of the privileges Kate will have when William is king and she is Queen Consort. Her title will change, but so will so many other things about her daily life. After seeing how seamlessly Kate Middleton has made the transition into royal life, there's no doubt that she'll be able to flawlessly handle this next challenge, too -- whenever it should happen to come her way.

We're rooting for Kate and her future as Queen Consort. We know she's going to kill it, and she's going to look good doing it, too.