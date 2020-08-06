20 of Kate Middleton's Best Ponytails

Image: Splash News



Splash News Kate Middleton has been in the public eye for over a decade -- pretty much ever since she started dating Prince William back when they went to college together. In that time, we've seen her style evolve from that of a commoner college student to that of a future Queen. Now, she's pretty much flawless every time she steps outside, and her hair is one of her signature style pieces. And while she usually rocks a chic wavy blowout, Kate does experiment from time to time. We particularly love when Kate Middleton rocks a ponytail. She actually has several different iterations of the pony, from high to low, classy to messy, and Kate makes every style under the sun look good.

The good thing about Kate's ponytails is that most of them should be fairly easy for her fans to recreate. There's always a reason why she opts for this kind of updo, and it's usually when she wants to keep things a little more simple and casual. In turn, the styles are more basic to create. Of course, because she's Kate Middleton, she still looks impeccable, but her elegant twists on a regular pony are pretty easy to replicate -- especially her signature wrapped ponytail where a small section of her hair covers the elastic.

And unlike when she wears her headbands, which can cost thousands of dollars, it's free to copy Kate's ponytail styles. All someone needs is a hair-tie and the determination to channel their inner Duchess of Cambridge.

For some serious hair inspiration, check out 20 of the princess' best ponies.