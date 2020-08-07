16 Times Meghan Markle Made a Statement With Her Hair

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews Um, okay, Duchess, we see ya. Meghan Markle recently made a video appearance in which she was sporting a sleek new hairstyle, and people were straight shook. In fact, it left lots of people accusing her of going full-on Hollywood and getting hair extensions. It turns out, though, that the super-straight -- seemingly two-foot-long tresses we saw on YouTube -- were 100 percent Meghan's natural hair. It's true: Her hairstylist confirmed that he's NEVER used extensions on the former royal. Meghan was apparently using her hair to make a statement on her newly-restored freedom, and it's not the first time she's expressed herself with her hairstyle.

The Duchess of Sussex has in fact been making a statement with her lady mane from the very start of her life as a member of the British royal family. In fact, her stylist also said that during her two years as a working royal she intentionally created an "undone" look for her hair in an attempt to feel more comfortable with the more conservative attire she had to wear -- hence her somewhat iconic messy bun.

Once Meghan became a royal, she typically wore either long waves, or a low bun with loose tendrils around her face. Just like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, she rarely ever strayed from her safe styles. Speaking as someone who also has naturally curly hair, though, Meghan's thick curls were probably not the easiest to keep tame at all times -- so it makes total sense that she generally stuck with styles that worked consistently enough to avoid drawing too much attention or criticism. That said, there were definitely more than a few times she seemed to make a statement with her gorgeous locks.