16 Times Meghan Markle Made a Statement With Her Hair

SplashNews
Um, okay, Duchess, we see ya. Meghan Markle recently made a video appearance in which she was sporting a sleek new hairstyle, and people were straight shook. In fact, it left lots of people accusing her of going full-on Hollywood and getting hair extensions. It turns out, though, that the super-straight -- seemingly two-foot-long tresses we saw on YouTube -- were 100 percent Meghan's natural hair. It's true: Her hairstylist confirmed that he's NEVER used extensions on the former royal. Meghan was apparently using her hair to make a statement on her newly-restored freedom, and it's not the first time she's expressed herself with her hairstyle.
The Duchess of Sussex has in fact been making a statement with her lady mane from the very start of her life as a member of the British royal family. In fact, her stylist also said that during her two years as a working royal she intentionally created an "undone" look for her hair in an attempt to feel more comfortable with the more conservative attire she had to wear -- hence her somewhat iconic messy bun.
Once Meghan became a royal, she typically wore either long waves, or a low bun with loose tendrils around her face. Just like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, she rarely ever strayed from her safe styles. Speaking as someone who also has naturally curly hair, though, Meghan's thick curls were probably not the easiest to keep tame at all times -- so it makes total sense that she generally stuck with styles that worked consistently enough to avoid drawing too much attention or criticism. That said, there were definitely more than a few times she seemed to make a statement with her gorgeous locks.
New Hair, Don't Care1
The 2020 style debut that drew so much attention was this flat-ironed look, highlighting Meghan's noticeably longer hair. People accused her of getting hair extensions, but her hair was only a few inches shorter a couple of months ago, and it's very likely that her hair simply grew to such lengths during quarantine.
From the Beginning2
Meghan came out the gate strong back in 2017, when she and Prince Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games. Her long, flowing hairstyle paired with a simple white button-up and ripped jeans let us know right away that she was not the super-conservative person we might expect one of the most famous princes in the world to marry.
Classic Pony3
When Meghan Markle stepped out in the rain with Harry in this form-fitting, bright blue dress and the sleekest low pony known to man, she made it clear that regardless of the occasion. (Her idea of formal, is not what's typical amongst the British royals.) She somehow managed to look completely appropriate next to Harry and his suit and tie in a simple sheath and ponytail.
Talk about class.
Still Sexy4
A couple of months before Meghan and Harry got engaged -- but after it was already pretty clear that it was coming -- Meghan appeared on the cover or Vanity Fair with her hair in sexy, tousled waves, framing a classic come-hither stare. She was clearly letting everyone know that regardless of who her boyfriend/future husband was, she was still gonna be Meghan.
Doing it Her Own Way5
At the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony in 2019, Meghan wore her dark tresses in a classic updo totally befitting of a princess, but she did it her way. She let her trademark face-framing tendrils and intentionally messy take on a traditional hairstyle speak to the fact that she will only conform to a point.
Mom Hair6