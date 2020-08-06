18 Things About the Royal Family We Learned From Body Language Experts

Image: Splash News



Splash News There's a lot we can tell about a person just by the way they're sitting, standing, or talking... or even the expression on their face. And yes, that even applies to the royal family. Thanks to their body language -- and the experts who have studied it -- over the years, we've learned so much more about Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the rest of the royals than we ever would have known otherwise. As it turns out, the ways they relate to each other in public actually say a lot about the ways they may feel about each other in private. Who knew?!

Amid so many feud rumors over the past couple of years -- especially where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned -- it's hard to know what's fact and what's fiction. Fortunately, a little body language analysis can help demystify the rumors, including when we've noticed that their behavior has been a little off at certain events. Just a glance, or the way someone's feet are pointed at someone else, can be very telling about how they're feeling at a specific moment ... if we know what signs to look for.

Read on for all the things we've learned about the royals, thanks to body language experts. Of course, there's always that chance that some of these analyses have missed the mark, but it's a lot of fun to see what certain photos and poses might mean about our favorite royals and their personal relationships with each other... and what their true personalities might really be like behind closed doors when the cameras are off.