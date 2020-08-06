18 Things About the Royal Family We Learned From Body Language Experts

Splash News
There's a lot we can tell about a person just by the way they're sitting, standing, or talking... or even the expression on their face. And yes, that even applies to the royal family. Thanks to their body language -- and the experts who have studied it -- over the years, we've learned so much more about Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the rest of the royals than we ever would have known otherwise. As it turns out, the ways they relate to each other in public actually say a lot about the ways they may feel about each other in private.
Who knew?!
Amid so many feud rumors over the past couple of years -- especially where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned -- it's hard to know what's fact and what's fiction. Fortunately, a little body language analysis can help demystify the rumors, including when we've noticed that their behavior has been a little off at certain events. Just a glance, or the way someone's feet are pointed at someone else, can be very telling about how they're feeling at a specific moment ... if we know what signs to look for.
Read on for all the things we've learned about the royals, thanks to body language experts. Of course, there's always that chance that some of these analyses have missed the mark, but it's a lot of fun to see what certain photos and poses might mean about our favorite royals and their personal relationships with each other... and what their true personalities might really be like behind closed doors when the cameras are off.
There's a Power Imbalance Between Will & Kate1
As body language expert Debbie Bolton told Express, seeing the way Will and Kate sat at a table during a meeting with healthcare workers in July showed that Kate felt more submissive, while Will felt like he was in his own power and confident.
Bolton said:
"William is engaged with who is talking as he is leaning her direction. He also feels as if he is in his own power or in charge of the situation as he is taking up as much room as possible in the seat. Kate is sitting to one side of the chair and at least one foot is pointing towards the person speaking. She is interested in what is being said and appears to be concerned. She is not in her own power and she appears to still be a little out of place being there."
Kate Picked Up One of Meghan's Good Habits2
With years in the public eye under her belt, Meghan has always been great at public speaking. And as expert Judi James told Express in April, Kate has become better at it because she was able to follow Meghan's example.
"Kate's speech in Pakistan last year did finally show signs of a casting off of regal elegance and perfection and some hints of the kind of more relaxed, congruent passion and a desire to create bonds with her audience that Meghan excels at though," James said. "With no lectern and reading less from her notes, Kate appeared to be developing her individual style and potential as a speaker rather than focusing on being flawless."
Kate Is Particularly Close With Prince Philip3
While analyzing this photograph from Trooping the Colour 2017, James told Express that seeing the way Kate and Philip are laughing together speaks volumes about their relationship. "Her dimpled smile and softened eye expression show genuine affection but her fully opened-mouth laugh suggests she's finding Philip's comments genuinely hilarious," James said.
William Is Guarded When Around Queen Elizabeth4
In this photo from the same event, James also said that she could tell that Prince William had likely been told off for not being on his best future king behavior at events like this, so he was making sure not to have quite as much fun while all eyes were on him.
"William previously got a telling off from his gran for bending with his son during a similar line-up," James said. "There's a hint of wariness about his smile and self-protective fig-leaf hand positioning here that suggests he's not keen to repeat the experience by joining in the fun too wholeheartedly."
Kate Didn't Want to Upstage Meghan5
In this photo from Archie's Christening, Kate looks a bit stiff... and James explained while speaking to The Sun that this was likely because Kate wanted to avoid stealing the spotlight from Meghan on her big day by fading into the background.
"Kate sits at the other looking oddly self-diminished and prim, with her arms pulled into her torso and a part-smile on her face," James said. "Given all the rift rumors, the rather 'ready to flee' tension in her pose could be seen as awkwardness but it could also show a desire to lower her own status signals and not upstage the happy couple."
Queen Elizabeth Set a PDA Precedent6
Although there's no official law or rule about PDA, Queen Elizabeth's behavior has set an unspoken one when it comes to showing affection in public. According to what expert Robin Kermode told Express, Elizabeth not getting too handsy with Philip while in public has set a precedent that senior royals have chosen to follow, including Will and Kate.
Kate's Becoming a New Matriarch in the Royal Family7
Last year, James said that Kate seemed to be going under some sort of a confidence transformation, and it all showed in the way that she'd begun presenting herself. "Kate could be emerging as the new matriarch on the block," she said at the time. "Kate seems to be developing a strong sense of individual branding with her styling at more formal royal events too, with a rather retro look that harks back to the royal style of the '50s and before."
Kate Wants to Show Off Her Fun Side8
At the same time, James also revealed that Kate Middleton wanted to show off how much fun she could be, as proven by how much more often she had been laughing with her mouth wide open and displaying more teeth. "Doing this in front of a camera without placing a hand to her face in a partial cut-off or barrier suggests high levels of confidence and a desire to emphasize her own tactile and openly fun side," she said.
Kate Wasn't a Part of Will & Harry's Feud9
James also noted at the same time that seeing Harry and Kate's interactions at Anzac Day in 2019 really showed that even if he and Will were feuding, Kate was not a part of that. "It was a brilliant piece of re-direction as we saw her chuckling and beaming with her brother-in-law in a way that tended to point the finger back in the direction of William in terms of who might have fallen out with who," she said.
Kate May Change Her Hair to Give Herself a Lift10
In September 2019, James told The Daily Star Online that Kate's new hairstyle when taking Charlotte and George to school could have shown that she was trying to cope emotionally with the fact that Charlotte was starting school for the first time.
"The new style and color she emerged with when she took George and Charlotte to school did look like one of her glossiest and most fashionable looks to date," James said. "But then she did say she’d had it done for the school run, and it could have been aimed at giving her an emotional lift as Charlotte left home for school for the first time."
Will & Kate Don't Need to Prove Their Love11
Robin Kermode told The Sun in 2018 that Will and Kate's lack of PDA during official royal engagements shows that they are secure in their relationship and don't need to prove anything by being touchy feely in public. "It is very clear that William and Kate are emotionally close, however, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love -- particularly when on official state business," she said.
Kate's a Perfectionist12
James told Express that Kate has seemed very focused on not making mistakes when public speaking, even though she has always had more natural star power than her husband. "Kate clearly has the natural 'stardust' factor that her husband lacks, but her speech-making style has previously been over-cautious, led by what looks like a strong desire to get it right and avoid mistakes," she told the outlet.
Prince Harry Is Feeling Awkward in the US13
After Harry and Meghan participated in a video call about the Black Lives Matter movement in July, James told The Sun that Harry looked pretty uncomfortable next to his wife, who was a total natural in that situation.
"Is Harry looking increasingly like a fish out of water in the US? His body language in this video link-up looks rather awkward, especially next to his wife," she said.
Harry Is in Awe of Meghan14
Something sweet to come out of the video, though, was that James did pick up on the fact that Harry seemed to be amazed by how well Meghan handled the call and tried to emulate her skill.
James added:
"He is clearly eclipsed by her skills of speaking in a calm but passionate inspirational tone and it would be no surprise if he weren't in awe of her talent to speak from the heart and convey messages that could be life-changing. When Harry does launch into his speech his style is staccato and his gestures look a little over-thought, as though he might be trying to mirror his wife's passionate style of delivery."
Harry's Sense of Humor is Where He Really Shines15
At the end of the call, Prince Harry got to joke around, and James said it was clear that's where he was most comfortable, which makes a lot of sense. (He's always had a great sense of humor.) "He is clearly more comfortable in this mode, leaning in closer to engage with the camera, but the change of mood after some truly serious messages looks like it might have been to help him relax as much as making the viewers laugh," she added.
Kate Wants Her Kids to Feel Confident16
While analyzing photos of Kate with George and Charlotte, James said that she can tell that Kate's goal is instilling confidence and independence in her children. "Her attention and bonding techniques seem to involve bending to the child's height to communicate, which might suggest a desire to grow their confidence by tuning into them to make them feel more grown-up and independent," James said.
Kate's Family Is United17