Kate Middleton's Odds Of Having Baby #4 Look Pretty Good

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Splash News

As much as we adore watching Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids grow up, we can't help but wonder if they're going to have another ... and now, the speculation is more real than ever. Apparently, odds are good the Duchess of Sussex will have baby No. 4 some time in the near future -- at least, according to bookies, that is. 

Hmm... 

  • According to what British betting shop chain Coral says, odds are in favor of Kate having another baby.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    "We think that Prince Louis will have another baby brother or sister join his family in the future. We make it odds on that William and Kate have a fourth baby," Harry Aitkenhead of Coral told Express. That would be pretty amazing, since Will and Kate do make some pretty cute kids -- just look at Louis, Charlotte, and George

    We'd be down with this idea! 

    • Advertisement

  • Now, all there's left to do is watch for signs of pregnancy. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Body language expert Judi James told Express that the easiest way to do that is to watch for Kate to start making fewer royal engagements, because she won't be feeling well. Kate typically suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum when she's pregnant, and tends to stay home during the early months of pregnancy because of it.

    "The best way to tell when she is pregnant is when she vanishes off the royal circular because she sadly suffers from severe morning sickness, so she does tend to vanish quite quickly," James said.

  • Based on what Kate and Will have said, though, we're not too sure if baby No. 4 is on the horizon. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    In fact, in the past, Kate has said that Will's not too keen on having a fourth baby, which would obviously factor in heavily on their decision to have more kids. He is her husband, after all, and if he's done, they're probably both done.

    Then again, Kate Middleton shared that particular piece of intel back in January -- so it's totally possible something could have changed since then.

  • Then again, there have also been reports that another baby is still on the table. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    There have been plenty of other bookies claiming that the odds are high that Kate and Will will announce a pregnancy before the end of the year ... and with four months still left to go in 2020, they still have plenty of time to make a big announcement like that. Kate could even be pregnant right now, for all we know.

    Guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens! 

  • No matter what, we're looking forward to what the future holds for this family. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Even if they choose to stick with three kids, we've gotta admit that they have three pretty awesome kids. If Will and Kate believe their family is complete right now, they're lucky ... and if they decide to add a fourth, that baby will have hit the jackpot with parents (and siblings) like these. 

    Who knows what the future holds? We're excited to find out. 

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement