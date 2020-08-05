Prince Harry Has Reportedly Been 'Fed Up' With William Since Childhood

Until recently, it always seemed like Prince Harry and Prince William were thick as thieves, but is there a chance their feud could have been going on for much longer? According to one royal expert, there's a chance that the Duke of Sussex has been fed up with the Duke of Cambridge since childhood

When we consider the fact that he's the little brother to the future king of England, it all starts to make a lot of sense... 

  • Royal biographer Angela Levin says Harry has likely always felt like he's playing second fiddle to William. 

    Prince Harry
    Of course, any younger sibling might be at least a little familiar with this feeling, but as Levin said on the Royal Rota podcast, little brother Harry has felt like "second boy" to Prince William for quite some time.

    "Having spoken to Harry for quite a long time and I also followed him for a year for my biography, I understand that he's fed up with being the second boy," she said. "He was fed up with it as a child and it was always William first. William would be invited by the Queen Mother to go for tea, but not Harry."

    That's so sad! 

  • Levin believes that could be why, at this point, Harry's chosen to break off from the family and do his own thing.

    Prince Harry
    "So he sort of missed out and I think that when you're in your mid-30s, you can suddenly say, 'No, leave me alone. It's my life,'" she added.

    It makes sense. Now that Harry's older, married to Meghan Markle -- and has his own family -- he can take charge. He doesn't have to be second to anyone, including his older brother, if he doesn't want to. 

  • Another royal expert says being second born has made Harry "painfully unhinged." 

    Prince Harry
    As The Cheat Sheet has pointed out, Lady Colin Campbell told The Sun that Harry has a "second son complex" because of the way he grew up -- and she doesn't believe it's done him any favors. "He's not ­counting his blessings at all. I've studied history, and he has the biggest chip on his shoulder of any member of the royal family in the past few centuries," she said.

    Ouch! 

  • Campbell believes things have only gotten worse for Harry into adulthood. 

    Prince Harry
    In part, that's because of the death of Princess Diana, who was once around to bolster Harry. But without her presence, he really felt the full weight of living in Will's shadow, and that's had a negative impact on him ever since.  

    "Harry got used to having what he wanted, it seemed to me, which he has taken into his adult life. William always had more gravitas but Harry has a lot of Diana in him," Campbell added. 

  • Childhood wounds can definitely follow people for the rest of their lives. 

    Prince Harry
    We'd just hate if this was true of Prince Harry and his relationship with his brother, especially after everything they've been through together. After all, few people in the world will ever understand what it was like to grow up royal and lose their mother at such a young age, but they will always have each other.

    Our fingers are crossed for some kind of reconciliation. Harry shouldn't have to feel like he's second best, but there has to be a way to make this right.

