Prince Harry Has Reportedly Been 'Fed Up' With William Since Childhood

Until recently, it always seemed like Prince Harry and Prince William were thick as thieves, but is there a chance their feud could have been going on for much longer? According to one royal expert, there's a chance that the Duke of Sussex has been fed up with the Duke of Cambridge since childhood.
When we consider the fact that he's the little brother to the future king of England, it all starts to make a lot of sense...
Royal biographer Angela Levin says Harry has likely always felt like he's playing second fiddle to William.
Levin believes that could be why, at this point, Harry's chosen to break off from the family and do his own thing.
Another royal expert says being second born has made Harry "painfully unhinged."
Campbell believes things have only gotten worse for Harry into adulthood.
Childhood wounds can definitely follow people for the rest of their lives.
