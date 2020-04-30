Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Not OK' After Shaving 5-Year-Old Son's Head

Talk about a new look! After rocking a lengthy mane for the longest, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian's youngest kiddo got a rather noticeable makeover. Five-year-old Reign Disick now has a shaved head, and it's safe to say a number of folks are in disbelief -- including his mama, Kourtney.
Little Reign is rocking a new 'do that will take some getting used to.
"I am not ok," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the big reveal.
Aww.
Obviously, this is a pretty big transformation. Getting the kiddo's hair cut -- and the effects of such decision -- can be a hard pill to swallow, even if the haircut was intended.
Kourt also took to Instagram Stories to share a peek at the aftermath.
Needless to say, Kourtney isn't the only one who is a bit shocked.
Like we said, this will take some getting used to, though that doesn't mean it was a bad decision. In fact, tons of people flooded the oldest Kardashian sib with love and support.
"He looks soooo handsome," sister Kim Kardashian wrote in response.
"Omggggg the cutest," Hailey Bieber added.
This reality star has always caught heat for letting Reign rock long hair.
"He really needs a haircut!" one critic wrote in response to this mother-son pics Kourtney shared.
"ALL THIS TIME I THOUGHT REIGN IS A GIRL? WTH," another added.
People really need to get a grip with boys having long hair. We swoon for Jason Momoa, but little gents-in-training with a similar 'do is an issue?
Okayyyyyy.
Reign is cute no matter the length of his hair.
... period!
This little one is giving us uncle Rob Kardashian vibes during his earlier years. Reign is as adorable as he wants to be, regardless of his hair!
