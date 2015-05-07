Kendra Duggar Opens Up About Her 'Painful' Birth With Daughter Addison

Childbirth ain't easy just because someone's done it before -- just ask Kendra Duggar! In a new Counting On clip, Kendra opened up about her "painful" birth while delivering daughter Addison Duggar in 2019, and this lady definitely isn't holding back.
We definitely have to appreciate her honesty here ... and it just goes to show how strong she really is.
In a clip from this week's episode, Kendra was in the hospital, giving birth to Addison.
Her contractions were extremely painful, and Kendra Duggar had been walking around the hospital and trying to breathe through them when her water broke -- something that hadn't happened when she gave birth to her first child, Garrett. "I was in so much pain, I was laying down and I just didn't think that while I was laying down it would break," Kendra said. "I've never had that experience before, and it was a lot of pain at that moment."
It was then that they decided to call for backup -- backup being both of their moms, of course.
"Joe called both moms, and my mom got there within 25 to 30 minutes, and she was able to help me with breathing," Kendra added. Fortunately, that decision ended up making all the difference. "[My mom was] telling me I can do it because I didn't feel like I could," the reality star revealed about her mom, Christina Caldwell.
That had to be such a comfort to her!
Kendra really seemed to be having a hard time.
It was clear just from watching her in the clip that she was struggling and in a lot of pain, and at one point, Kendra even told Joe that she didn't think she could do it. Obviously, she did do it -- proving that she was so much stronger than she felt she was in that moment.
We know she had to be so proud of herself when it was all over!
Last November, Joe and Kendra announced Addison's birth.
"Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here."
All that pain led to something so beautiful.
We've loved watching Addison grow.
It's hard to believe Addison is already 9 months old (she's growing so fast!), and she and Garrett (obviously) already make such an adorable brother and sister pair. Despite how painful the birth might have been, Kendra came through, and one day, Addison and Garrett will understand how awesome their mom really is -- especially thanks to Counting On capturing it all for them forever.
