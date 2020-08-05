Kate Middleton Is the Queen of Chill in Green Dress & Sneakers



Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/SplashNews.com

Since Kate Middleton is an actual fashion icon, it's never surprising when she pulls out yet another killer outfit from her wardrobe. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge paired a green dress with sneakers at one of her most recent appearances, and once again, she looked adorable.

Dresses and sneakers don't always go together, but this is Kate we're talking about.