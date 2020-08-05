Kate Middleton Is the Queen of Chill in Green Dress & Sneakers

Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/SplashNews.com
Since Kate Middleton is an actual fashion icon, it's never surprising when she pulls out yet another killer outfit from her wardrobe. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge paired a green dress with sneakers at one of her most recent appearances, and once again, she looked adorable.
Dresses and sneakers don't always go together, but this is Kate we're talking about.
-
Kate visited Baby Basics UK, wearing a green shirtdress and white sneaks.
As Town & Country reported, Kate Middleton headed up a donation drive that ended in 19 brands donating items to help mothers and babies in need, and showed up to help unpack those donations herself. (Pretty impressive!) This lady has always been all about supporting causes related to babies and children, and this was no different -- plus, she looked good doing it!
-
The bad news: Kate's dress is now sold out.
-
-
The good news: Kate was able to make such a positive impact with Baby Basics UK.
-
Kate issued a statement about the importance of baby banks.
-
-
Way to go, Kate, for making a difference in babies' and parents' lives.
Share this Story