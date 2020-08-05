Kate Middleton Is the Queen of Chill in Green Dress & Sneakers

Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/SplashNews.com
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/SplashNews.com

Since Kate Middleton is an actual fashion icon, it's never surprising when she pulls out yet another killer outfit from her wardrobe. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge paired a green dress with sneakers at one of her most recent appearances, and once again, she looked adorable.

Dresses and sneakers don't always go together, but this is Kate we're talking about. 

  • Kate visited Baby Basics UK, wearing a green shirtdress and white sneaks.

    As Town & Country reported, Kate Middleton headed up a donation drive that ended in 19 brands donating items to help mothers and babies in need, and showed up to help unpack those donations herself. (Pretty impressive!) This lady has always been all about supporting causes related to babies and children, and this was no different -- plus, she looked good doing it! 

    • Advertisement

  • The bad news: Kate's dress is now sold out. 

    Boden Viola Maxi Shirt Dress
    Endource

    Kate was wearing the Boden Viola Maxi Shirt Dress, which retailed for about $147. Not cheap, but not too over the top, compared with the price tags on some of the Duchess of Cambridge's other wardrobe pieces. But given that Kate was spotted in it, it's no surprise that the dress is already sold out -- which is a bit of a bummer for those of us who might have wanted to cop Kate's style. 

  • The good news: Kate was able to make such a positive impact with Baby Basics UK. 

    Kate Middleton at baby event
    Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

    Kensington Palace shared more photos from Kate's visits to the organization this week -- one of them involving a white dress and pumps combo -- and she even wore a mask and gloves to be able to safely interact with those who work with Baby Basics. 

    Taking things a step further, Kate also spoke with parents about the help they've received from baby banks, too. We love the connections Kate makes while doing her duties as part of the royal family

  • Kate issued a statement about the importance of baby banks.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    The statement said, via Town & Country

    "Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories. Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need. Baby banks are driven by incredible volunteers, demonstrating the power of community spirit in supporting families and coming together to raise the next generation. Thanks to the generosity of the companies taking part in this initiative, baby banks across the UK will be able to support even more families through this particularly challenging time."

  • Way to go, Kate, for making a difference in babies' and parents' lives. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    There's a lot going on in the world right now, but Kate Middleton is definitely working to make it a better place. At the same time, drooling over Kate's style (as per usual) is a welcome distraction from the less fun things that are happening all around us. 

    We're going to need to find a dress similar to the one that sold out so fast. Here's hoping that shade of green looks good on everyone! 

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement