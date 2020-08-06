20 Scandal-Filled Books About the Royal Family to Read After 'Finding Freedom'

Image: Splash News



Splash News Royal fans were shocked to hear earlier this year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly authorized a biography that would tell their side of the story of their exit from the royal family. It's rare for members of the monarchy to speak out in such a public way -- although it has happened before -- and everyone was eager to read the book. After Finding Freedom came out, BBC reported that the couple clarified that they weren't interviewed for the book and didn't collaborate with the authors, royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. However, they also didn't say the book was inaccurate. According to BBC, they said in a statement, "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

And if that independent reporting was accurate, there's a lot of tea spilling that fans now need to wrap their minds around with regards to how Meghan Markle was allegedly treated by the royals -- including Kate Middleton -- and how William and Harry's rift came to a head over things like Harry marrying Meghan.

But Finding Freedom isn't the only scandal-filled book about the royal family. People have been fascinated with the royals for decades, and there are a ton of biographies out there that dig into the gossip and the dirt about this monarchy's power players. As one might expect, a lot of books were written about Princess Diana, who was one of the first royals to really do things her own way at the expense of the Palace. Now, Meghan and Harry have followed in her footsteps.

Get all the royal dirt a fan could ask for about Diana, Meghan, Harry, Kate, the Queen, and more with these 20 books.