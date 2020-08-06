20 Scandal-Filled Books About the Royal Family to Read After 'Finding Freedom'

Splash News
Royal fans were shocked to hear earlier this year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly authorized a biography that would tell their side of the story of their exit from the royal family. It's rare for members of the monarchy to speak out in such a public way -- although it has happened before -- and everyone was eager to read the book.
After Finding Freedom came out, BBC reported that the couple clarified that they weren't interviewed for the book and didn't collaborate with the authors, royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. However, they also didn't say the book was inaccurate. According to BBC, they said in a statement, "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."
And if that independent reporting was accurate, there's a lot of tea spilling that fans now need to wrap their minds around with regards to how Meghan Markle was allegedly treated by the royals -- including Kate Middleton -- and how William and Harry's rift came to a head over things like Harry marrying Meghan.
But Finding Freedom isn't the only scandal-filled book about the royal family. People have been fascinated with the royals for decades, and there are a ton of biographies out there that dig into the gossip and the dirt about this monarchy's power players. As one might expect, a lot of books were written about Princess Diana, who was one of the first royals to really do things her own way at the expense of the Palace. Now, Meghan and Harry have followed in her footsteps.
Get all the royal dirt a fan could ask for about Diana, Meghan, Harry, Kate, the Queen, and more with these 20 books.
-
'Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor'1
Written by journalists and royal experts Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, Royals at War dives into Harry and Meghan's shocking exit from the royal family, as well as the events that lead up to it. There are a lot of juicy reveals in the book, like how William and Kate allegedly both tried to warn Harry against marrying Meghan.
-
'The Royals'2
This book came out in 1997 after Diana's death, so it doesn't have any dirt on the modern royals, but it does have plenty of gossip about the older royal family members. Author Kitty Kelley wasn't afraid of taking the royals to task, and the result is a laugh-out-loud read that seems to get the real scoop on the infamously private family.
-
-
'Diana: Her True Story -- in Her Own Words'3
It's rare for royals to collaborate with authors writing books about them, but that's just what Princess Diana did for this 1992 biography. As a result, Diana contains revelations and conversations about her life that she finally felt comfortable telling the public about her marriage, her life, and the other royals. Diana was never one to hold back on her true feelings, which makes for quite a compelling read.
-
'Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret'4
Anyone who's seen The Crown knows that Princess Margaret was quite an interesting member of the royal family. For every ounce of prim and proper that her sister Queen Elizabeth exuded, Margaret matched that with brazenness. Ninety-Nine Glimpses takes a closer look at the rebellious princess, and was lauded as "rollicking, irresistible, [and] un-put-downable" in a Vogue review.
-
-
'On Duty With the Queen'5
The Queen is an incredibly private person, but that doesn't mean we can't learn more about her. This tell-all was written by the royal family's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter and delves into life at Buckingham Palace and all the goings on with the various royals -- including the Queen, of course.
"Never a dull moment," one reviewer raved.
-
'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story'6
Fans of William and Kate will love reading this up close and personal account of their romance -- from college friends to the future King and Queen. The book explores their romantic lives before they met each other, their attempts to kept their relationship secret in its early stages, and how they came back together after a very public breakup.
-
-
'Harry'7
This compelling biography was written by journalist Angela Levin who was on site with Harry for a year of his life, following his royal duties and even gaining access to his home. She follows Prince Harry's story -- from losing his mother, to his rowdy young adult years -- through his meeting Meghan Markle, and all of his struggles along the way.
-
'The Bodyguard's Story: Diana, the Crash, and the Sole Survivor'8
When Princess Diana's car crashed on that fateful night in 1997, everyone in the car died, except for boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed's bodyguard. In this book, that bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones speaks out about what happened before and after the crash. Some of his memories are hazy, thanks to injuries he sustained in the accident, but this is still the closest we can get to understanding the night Diana died.
-
-
'Royal Sisters: Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret'9
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret had quite a complicated relationship, especially after the Queen told Margaret that she couldn't marry the love of her life because he was divorced. That kind of power imbalance led to growing tensions between the two, but this book takes us back to where it all began, when the two were children and had no idea what their lives would become.
-
'William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls'10
Royal expert Katie Nicholl penned this book about Willam and Harry's private lives as told through interviews, with Katie's many well-placed sources. It's now been updated to include William meeting Kate Middleton, so grab The Making of the Royal Romance for the most recent version of this behind-the-scenes story.
-
-
'Kate: The Future Queen'11
This book is as close to an official biography about Kate Middleton that we have. Also written by Katie Nicholl, she dives into Kate's childhood and early life before meeting William and takes readers up through her first pregnancy. For fans who are curious about the Duchess of Cambridge's commoner life, this is the book to read.
-
'Love and War'12
When she was still married to Prince Charles, Diana had an affair with James Hewitt, who later wrote about their romance in this book. There are some theories out there that Hewitt is actually Prince Harry's father, but Hewitt has always denied this. Conspiracies aside, this book is worth checking out for a closer look at Diana's love life outside of her marriage to Charles.
-
-
'The Crown'13
There are two volumes of this book that coincide with the content covered in the Netflix series of the same name. One customer raved, "The Netflix series was amazing, but it was made even better by having the companion book. It sifts out the fact from the fiction ... offers plenty of photos, and provides insight that the show doesn't delve into."
-
'Rebel Prince'14
Just hearing the title of this book, Rebel Prince, it sounds like it would be about Prince Harry, but it's actually about Prince Charles. We may not think of him as very rebellious now, but let's not forget that he scoffed in the face of his own marriage, and had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles instead. This book contains info sourced from over 120 staff or friends of Prince Charles' over the years, and it's filled with dirt.
-
-
'A Royal Duty'15
Author Paul Burrell was a footman for the Queen and Princess Diana's butler, so it's no surprise that his book, A Royal Duty, is filled with intimate secrets about the royal family. He's the one who revealed that Princess Diana had been planning a move to California before her death -- a move that Harry and Meghan have now completed for his mother. For an up close look at Diana's life and that of the royal family, this is the book to read.
-
'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess'16
Andrew Morton, who collaborated with Princess Diana on Diana: Her True Story, wrote this biography of the similarly strong and determined Meghan Markle. The book dives into her past before she met Prince Harry, including her first marriage and divorce and growing up in Hollywood. Fans of Meghan's will want to check this out ASAP.
-
-
'Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown'17
Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting, Anne Glenconner, wrote this book, and as one could imagine, she has a lot of secrets to spill about her time with the royal family -- especially about Princess Margaret and the Queen. Anne was even the Maid of Honor at the Queen's coronation. Town and Country called it "a smart, dishy, and truly touching autobiography."
-
'Diana -- Closely Guarded Secret'18
It's rare for people so close to the royals to speak out, but that's what royal protection officer Ken Wharfe did in this book about his time guarding Princess Diana. He worked for her for seven years and had a front row seat to all the royal family drama, which he is now sharing with readers. As one reviewer put it, "If you only read one book about Diana, this should be the one."
-
-
'Meghan and Harry: The Real Story'19
Author Lady Colin Campbell spoke to numerous close sources to get the inside scoop on Meghan and Harry's romance and how it all led to them leaving the royal family behind. This book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, was only just published in July, so it's super up to date on all the latest goings on behind closed doors. "Intelligent, insightful, and entertaining," one reader raved.
-
'Battle of Brothers: William and Harry -- the Friendships and the Feuds'20
For those who want more info on why Prince Harry and Prince William are low-key feuding, this is the book to read. Battle of Brothers: William and Harry -- the Friendships and the Feuds contains new details about the breakdown in the brothers' relationship, and how everyone in the royal family helped play a part in where we are now. It's not out until October, but when it's published it's sure to cause quite the stir.