Kate Middleton's Future Title Will Be Affected by a Weird Royal Rule

There's a time in the future (likely a long time from now) that Prince William will assume the throne and become king ... and unless something totally unexpected happens, Kate Middleton will be by his side when he reigns. But will that make her Queen Kate, or something else entirely? Kate's future title will be dictated by a bit of a weird rule -- and it will change when she or Will dies.
When Will is king someday, that will make Kate the Queen Consort.
Kate won't be known as Queen Catherine until after her death.
Until then, Kate will officially be Her Majesty the Queen.
First, Charles will be king, and that will make Camilla the Queen Consort.
Whatever Kate's title, we're sure she and Will will do an amazing job.
