Kate Middleton's Future Title Will Be Affected by a Weird Royal Rule

There's a time in the future (likely a long time from now) that Prince William will assume the throne and become king ... and unless something totally unexpected happens, Kate Middleton will be by his side when he reigns. But will that make her Queen Kate, or something else entirely? Kate's future title will be dictated by a bit of a weird rule -- and it will change when she or Will dies. 

  • When Will is king someday, that will make Kate the Queen Consort. 

    This is pretty much how it always goes: Kate married into royalty. (She wasn't born into it like Queen Elizabeth was.) That means she won't be known as Queen Catherine or Queen Kate, according to what British constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne told Express. "There is a common misconception that Kate will become Queen Catherine when William ascends the throne," MacMarthanne said. 

  • Kate won't be known as Queen Catherine until after her death. 

    MacMarthanne explained that either she or Will would have to die for her to be officially known as Queen Catherine. "Kate will only become Queen Catherine by death -- her own or William’s assuming both get to the throne," he said. 

    And if Prince William dies first, Kate can choose to be called Her Majesty Queen Catherine, HM The Queen Dowager, which he says would be an uncommon choice, or The Queen Mother. 

  • Until then, Kate will officially be Her Majesty the Queen. 

    "As they will be referred to on a day to day basis as HM The King and HM The Queen -- their first names will not be used as it were," MacMarthanne said. "Informally perhaps Queen Catherine may be used but when William takes the throne she will officially become HM The Queen."

    It's all pretty complicated, but ... so are a lot of the technicalities of the royal family

  • First, Charles will be king, and that will make Camilla the Queen Consort. 

    Yes, even though Princess Diana came first. 

    "Upon his accession, the Duchess of Cornwall will automatically become Queen Consort. There has been much speculation over this issue principally because of the sensitivities relating to Diana, Princess of Wales," MacMarthanne said. "Presently she is entitled to be known as Princess of Wales, but again mindful of Diana, Princess of Wales the decision was taken to use one of Prince Charles' subsidiary titles."

  • Whatever Kate's title, we're sure she and Will will do an amazing job. 

    When it's their turn, of course ... because even imagining a future without Queen Elizabeth is too sad for us to think about -- even though it will inevitably happen someday. It'll still be pretty cool to see Will and Kate as the reigning king and queen, though, and to see their kids come into their own as working members of the royal family.

