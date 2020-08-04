The Royal Family Removes Details About Meghan Markle From Official Website

Splash News
As we move farther and farther away from the day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their departure from royal life, we keep seeing more tangible signs of their separation... like this one. It seems the royal family has removed parts of Meghan's page from their official website.
... we're talking huge chunks of content here.
The page about Meghan once included a lot more information about her and her activism.
Meghan's page has been pared down and is mostly about the fact that she and Harry stepped down.
A representative for the royals says the website is frequently updated.
Interestingly enough, this also happens to be Meghan's birthday.
Not to mention the fact that the royals even wished Meghan a happy birthday on social media, including the official Kensington Royal Instagram account that Prince William and Kate Middleton share.
It's definitely suspicious timing... but maybe it was just time to update the page? And if she's no longer a working royal, maybe it didn't feel appropriate to have so much of her background information there.
Fortunately, Meghan's accomplishments speak for themselves.
