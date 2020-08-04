The Royal Family Removes Details About Meghan Markle From Official Website

As we move farther and farther away from the day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their departure from royal life, we keep seeing more tangible signs of their separation... like this one. It seems the royal family has removed parts of Meghan's page from their official website.

... we're talking huge chunks of content here.

  • The page about Meghan once included a lot more information about her and her activism.

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    It went into how important feminism was for her -- and included a full biography, including the details of her education and her career. After all, Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex. She is married to Prince Harry, so of course, why not include her bio on the family site? 

    But a lot of that has now been removed, and what remains is a lot less meaty. 

  • Meghan's page has been pared down and is mostly about the fact that she and Harry stepped down. 

    Meghan Markle bio
    The Royal Family official website

    Her background info is limited to the fact that she and Harry have a son, and... that's about it. 

    The rest of her page says:

    "The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. 

    The Duchess’ official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel." 

  • A representative for the royals says the website is frequently updated. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    It doesn't sound like it was intended as a slight against Meghan ... 

    "The Duchess of Sussex’s current biography is on the Royal website alongside other members of the Royal family," said a statement to The Sun. "You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the Royal family. Any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site."

    Hmm... 

  • Interestingly enough, this also happens to be Meghan's birthday. 

    Not to mention the fact that the royals even wished Meghan a happy birthday on social media, including the official Kensington Royal Instagram account that Prince William and Kate Middleton share. 

    It's definitely suspicious timing... but maybe it was just time to update the page? And if she's no longer a working royal, maybe it didn't feel appropriate to have so much of her background information there.

  • Fortunately, Meghan's accomplishments speak for themselves. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Meghan doesn't need a website to proclaim all the good things she's done. Most of her fans already know, and for those who don't, there's the rest of internet to fill them in. Hopefully, Meghan isn't batting an eye at this random change. She's got another year of life to celebrate with her husband and (adorable) kid, and that's what matters most. 

