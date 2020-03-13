Jessa Duggar Addresses Growing Speculation Baby #4 Is on the Way

jessaseewald/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Henry Seewald, Ivy Seewald, Spurgeon Seewald, Jessa Duggar
jessaseewald/Instagram

When it comes to trying to figure out which member of the Duggar family will announce they're expecting next, Jessa Duggar is letting us know whether or not we can take her off the list. Recently, Jessa addressed speculation about baby #4 in a comment on Instagram ... and she had the best response locked and loaded for nosy Counting On fans. 

duggar

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement