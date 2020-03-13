Jessa Duggar Addresses Growing Speculation Baby #4 Is on the Way

When one fan asked Jessa if she was pregnant, Jessa let them know that wasn't the case.

It's hard to believe that someone would have the gall to ask Jessa straight up if she's pregnant like that. After all, the current state of her uterus is her business, not everyone else's. But Jessa was well-prepared for this -- not like it hasn't happened dozens of times in the past! -- and had the perfect response.

Just tacos in there, no baby.

And as great as babies are ... sometimes, tacos are just what we want our "bumps" to be made of.