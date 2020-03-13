Jessa Duggar Addresses Growing Speculation Baby #4 Is on the Way

When it comes to trying to figure out which member of the Duggar family will announce they're expecting next, Jessa Duggar is letting us know whether or not we can take her off the list. Recently, Jessa addressed speculation about baby #4 in a comment on Instagram ... and she had the best response locked and loaded for nosy Counting On fans.
The rumors about Jessa being pregnant have been around for months.
Even though her youngest child, Ivy Jane, just turned 1 a couple of months ago, some fans are expecting her to be announcing a pregnancy any day now -- whether it's because Jessa's been wearing loose-fitting clothing lately that some believe is hiding a baby bump, or because she's talked about her future children in YouTube videos.
The rumors have been real lately.
Lately, every Instagram post she shares sparks discussion.
That includes this adorable post all about her son, Henry, and the haircut Jessa Duggar recently gave him. He looks too cute, and his new, shorter style made him look all grown up. (What a big kid!) But instead of focusing on Henry and his 'do, some followers were more worried about Jessa's future children ... and they didn't hold back when it came to the questioning.
When one fan asked Jessa if she was pregnant, Jessa let them know that wasn't the case.
It's hard to believe that someone would have the gall to ask Jessa straight up if she's pregnant like that. After all, the current state of her uterus is her business, not everyone else's. But Jessa was well-prepared for this -- not like it hasn't happened dozens of times in the past! -- and had the perfect response.
Just tacos in there, no baby.
And as great as babies are ... sometimes, tacos are just what we want our "bumps" to be made of.
Jessa seems happy with the three kids she has.
In the past, she has mentioned that Jessa and Ben Seewald would like to expand their family, but for now, it sounds like they're just hanging out with Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy. And judging by Jessa's Instagram posts, it seems like these three keep her pretty busy as it is!
We can't blame her if she'd want to take a bit of a breather between kids. In the end, it's all up to her.
Lesson learned: Don't ask Jessa super personal questions in her Instagram comments.
She's not afraid to fire back with something snarky -- and that's one of the parts of her personality we've always loved. When and if Jessa's pregnant in the future, we're sure she'll fill us in when the time is right. Until then, it sounds like she's pretty tired of all the speculation about her body, and we don't blame her.
Get this lady more tacos, STAT.
