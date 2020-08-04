Meghan Markle's Birthday Wishes From Royal Family Aren't Sitting Well With Fans

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Despite relentless reports that Meghan and Kate and basically Meghan and everyone in the world are on bad terms, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a lovely birthday message to the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday morning.

Alongside the sweet photo of Meghan speaking with a little girl, the caption reads: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"