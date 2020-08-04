Meghan Markle's Birthday Wishes From Royal Family Aren't Sitting Well With Fans

Splash News
Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex turns 39, and she certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to moving back home to Los Angeles -- with a cute prince and cute baby in tow -- she's also embarking on a number of new exciting projects. Sweet! And making the day even more exciting was the outpouring of birthday love Meghan received from the royal family.
Feud? What feud?
Despite relentless reports that Meghan and Kate and basically Meghan and everyone in the world are on bad terms, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a lovely birthday message to the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday morning.
Alongside the sweet photo of Meghan speaking with a little girl, the caption reads: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"
Guess who else wished Meghan a happy birthday?
None other than Queen Elizabeth!
On the Royal Family Instagram page, a photo of Meghan and Queen Elizabeth's first joint appearance at Chester in 2018 was posted, along with the caption: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"
How great is this photo? And love that the Queen's Instagram page gives shoutouts to family members on their birthdays.
And, of course, Prince Charles and Camilla posted a message, as well.
Alongside a lovely close-up photo of Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" along with the red balloon emoji.
(Side note: Has anyone else noticed that the red balloon is thee go-to birthday emoji for the royal family. Try to find a birthday post without one! We dare you! It's not possible! [The cake emoji comes in at a close second, though.])
While the royal family classed it up for the duchess's birthday, some fans felt it wasn't necessary.
Here's hoping the duchess has an amazing day!
