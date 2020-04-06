Jeremy Vuolo Opens Up About His 'Belligerent' Drunken Arrest

In 2008, Jeremy was arrested in upstate New York for harassment against a police officer.

In 2017, Radar Online obtained a police report from the Oneonta Police Department, which reported Jeremy was "an intoxicated male who appeared to be a friend of the male that was involved was acting belligerent and shouting obscenities while in front of numerous subjects."

Jeremy's blood alcohol level was 0.13%, and he grabbed the arm of a cop "in a forceful manner" before he was arrested and later released from jail. As his punishment, he was required to pay $250 in fines.