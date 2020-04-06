Jeremy Vuolo Opens Up About His 'Belligerent' Drunken Arrest

Jinger Duggar's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, might have some things in his past that he's not proud of ... but he's definitely willing to address them head on. In a new clip from this week's episode of Counting On, Jeremy opens up about his 2008 arrest -- which took place long before he and Jinger met and started courting -- and how it ended up changing his life.
-
In 2008, Jeremy was arrested in upstate New York for harassment against a police officer.
In 2017, Radar Online obtained a police report from the Oneonta Police Department, which reported Jeremy was "an intoxicated male who appeared to be a friend of the male that was involved was acting belligerent and shouting obscenities while in front of numerous subjects."
Jeremy's blood alcohol level was 0.13%, and he grabbed the arm of a cop "in a forceful manner" before he was arrested and later released from jail. As his punishment, he was required to pay $250 in fines.
-
Now, on 'Counting On,' Jeremy's sharing that he didn't like who he was while he was playing soccer.
In fact, he said during that time, he was "living a life that wasn't honoring to Christ," and this led to the night he was arrested, when he said he was "drinking ... partying in college, just being a foolish young guy."
That definitely doesn't sound like the Jeremy we know from Counting On ... but it just goes to show how much he's changed since then.
-
-
Jeremy admitted that his arrest was a "turning point" for him.
"It was really that night when I got arrested, out late at night, 3 a.m. in the morning, I realized I can't live like this and call myself a Christian," Jeremy said. "I either need to go into the world and do what I want to do or I need to live for Christ, but I can't call myself a Christian and live like this."
From there, he decided to dedicate his life for ministry, and eventually, he and Jinger found each other ... which they probably wouldn't have if he had continued on that path.
-
Jeremy has had such different life experiences than everyone in Jinger's family.
For one, most of the Duggars don't go to college -- but Jeremy did. Jeremy's professional soccer career also wasn't a traditional one in the Duggars' world.
Of course, we also can't deny that Jinger can't exactly identify with what it means to get arrested ... but it does sound like that dark time in his life is what made him the man she ended up falling in love with and marrying.
-
-
In the end, everything worked out.
It sounds like Jeremy was really struggling back then, but he was able to turn that experience into something positive -- and it definitely sounds like he's happy with the way things ultimately turned out. Now, he's a happily married dad ... with baby No. 2 on the way.
We have to give Jeremy props for being so open about things like this. It can't be easy to talk about, but maybe him sharing his experience will help someone else.
Share this Story