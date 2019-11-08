Prince Harry Is 'Becoming Anxious' About Leaving Royal Family

Splash News
Obviously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as working members of the royal family wasn't an easy one. And, according to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is still grappling with his choice to, for all intents and purposes, leave the royal family. Evidently, his transition to common life isn't going as planned.
-
The world looked very different in January.
To say that Harry and Meghan's plan looked different when they made their announcement to step down as senior royals is an understatement. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they no longer wanted to be working royals, it appeared they had their eyes set on a more low-key life with Archie, traveling to and fro North America and the UK, and continuing with hands-on charity work.
Obviously, though, due to unforeseen circumstances, that didn't happen.
-
Sources say Harry is 'anxious' with the way things are unfolding.
According to Express, things aren't all hunky-dory for Harry right now and he's worried about his decision to up and leave the UK for Los Angeles.
"I get a strong sense Harry is becoming anxious about the situation they've found themselves in," a royal insider told the outlet, even though the decision was to "protect his family."
-
-
Royal expert Katie Nicholl echoed the sentiment recently.
"[Harry] has the added pressure of now having to forge a new life for himself in a country without an infrastructure, and without the level of support that he enjoyed when he was a prince of England," the royal biographer told ET.
She added: "I think there is a great sense of trepidation for Prince Harry. As much as he is optimistic about the future, I think he's nervous about the future as well. I think he is apprehensive."
-
Harry also doesn't have more privacy in Los Angeles -- something he was hoping for.
-
-
Will things get easier for Harry eventually? We certainly hope so!
Share this Story