Prince Harry Is 'Becoming Anxious' About Leaving Royal Family

Obviously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as working members of the royal family wasn't an easy one. And, according to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is still grappling with his choice to, for all intents and purposes, leave the royal family. Evidently, his transition to common life isn't going as planned. 

  • The world looked very different in January. 

    To say that Harry and Meghan's plan looked different when they made their announcement to step down as senior royals is an understatement. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they no longer wanted to be working royals, it appeared they had their eyes set on a more low-key life with Archie, traveling to and fro North America and the UK, and continuing with hands-on charity work. 

    Obviously, though, due to unforeseen circumstances, that didn't happen. 

  • Sources say Harry is 'anxious' with the way things are unfolding. 

    According to Express, things aren't all hunky-dory for Harry right now and he's worried about his decision to up and leave the UK for Los Angeles.

    "I get a strong sense Harry is becoming anxious about the situation they've found themselves in," a royal insider told the outlet, even though the decision was to "protect his family."

  • Royal expert Katie Nicholl echoed the sentiment recently.

    "[Harry] has the added pressure of now having to forge a new life for himself in a country without an infrastructure, and without the level of support that he enjoyed when he was a prince of England," the royal biographer told ET.

    She added: "I think there is a great sense of trepidation for Prince Harry. As much as he is optimistic about the future, I think he's nervous about the future as well. I think he is apprehensive."

  • Harry also doesn't have more privacy in Los Angeles -- something he was hoping for.

    According to Nicholl, Harry and Meghan were "sorely mistaken" if they thought they'd get less press in the US. 

    "A lot of people might think that they have been naive in expecting a greater level of privacy in Los Angeles. America has different privacy rules to the UK," she said. "While they were living in Britain, there were no paparazzi pictures of them. There was still a gentleman's agreement between the press and the palace that when the principals -- the senior members of the royal family -- were enjoying private time, that private time was respected. So if the couple were papped, then the British newspapers agreed with the palace that they wouldn't use those paparazzi pictures."

  • Will things get easier for Harry eventually? We certainly hope so!

    That said, it probably won't happen for a long time. 

    "It is a difficult time for Prince Harry," Nicholl said. "Harry doesn't have the infrastructure in LA that Meghan has. She's got her mother, [Doria Ragland], she's got close friends. Harry has none of that."

    Here's hoping that changes in the near future. 

