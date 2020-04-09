Jessa Duggar's Clothes Have Fans Convinced She's Pregnant Again

When it comes to the women of the Duggar family, pregnancy rumors are a given ... and now, it's Jessa Duggar's turn. Counting On fans are convinced that Jessa is pregnant with baby No. 4, simply based on the clothes she's been wearing lately.
Is this legit, or is this just another rumor that turns out to be false? Let's investigate, shall we?
Lately, Jessa's been wearing flowy dresses.
It's not like she's ever been one to wear tight-fitting clothing -- like many of the other ladies in her fam, she tends to lean more towards modesty when it comes to her wardrobe.
But this time around, fans are convinced that she's attempting to hide a baby bump under her looser outfits, like this dress, all to keep us guessing if she's actually with child or not these days.
Even this photo from Joy-Anna's baby shower made people suspicious.
As The Cheat Sheet reported, seeing Jessa wear another loose-fitting dress to younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar's baby shower made fans on Reddit wonder if Jessa would be next to announce that she's expecting.
"I think Jessa is pregnant," one commenter wrote. "The only photos she's been in recently were in very loose fitting dresses. She also didn't announce her pregnancy with Ivy until she was about 4 months along. I predict a Jan/Feb due date."
Jessa's already shut down the rumors, though.
We wouldn't blame her if she was holding off on pregnancy for now.
It wasn't that long ago that Ivy turned 1 ... and with big brothers Henry and Spurgeon in the house, it seems like Jessa definitely has her hands full. She's ended up with rambunctious kiddos, after all.
But if anyone can handle a house full of rowdy kids, it's this mom. Compared to the 18 siblings that she grew up with, four would be a piece of cake!
Who knows what the future will hold for Jessa?
She definitely seems to want more kids, and she and Ben Seewald have even talked about adopting, too. But no matter when they decide to welcome another kid into their lives (or how), the little one will be lucky to end up with those two as parents.
In the meantime, we're happy to keep following along with the adorable photos Jessa posts of her family of five. They look like they're having so much fun together!
