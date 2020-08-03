Princess Diana Once Hinted That William Will Be a Better King Than Charles

Princess Diana (sadly) may not be around and able to weigh in on royal matters today, but at least we have her old interviews to fall back on -- including something particularly interesting she once said about Prince William. Back in 1995, Diana shared her thoughts on William becoming king instead of his father, Prince Charles, and ... let's just say she wasn't holding back.

  • In an interview, Diana was asked about William succeeding Elizabeth instead of Charles. 

    Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William
    Splash News

    As People reported, Diana was talking to BBC1's Panorama host Martin Bashir when the topic of her rocky marriage and her oldest son's future came up. 

    "Do you think it would make more sense in the light of the marital difficulties that you and the Prince of Wales have had if the position of monarch passed directly to your son Prince William?" Bashir asked.

  • Diana's first thought was to be protective of William. 

    Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William
    Splash News

    After all, back in 1995, William would have only been 13 years old ... and that's pretty young to fully grasp the idea that he could be up next to reign if Queen Elizabeth were no longer around. 

    "Well, then you have to see that William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age?" Diana said, adding, "So I can't answer that question."

  • Eventually, Diana did admit that she thought William would be a better king. 

    Prince Charles, Prince WIlliam, Princess Diana
    Splash News

    In fact, when she was pressed further, asking if, when he was of age, William could bypass his father and become king ... Diana shared that she didn't believe that Charles was suited for the job.

    "My wish is that my husband finds peace of mind, and from that follows others things, yes," she said, without going into the topic any further.

    If only she would have really spilled the tea -- not that we thought Diana and Charles were on good terms at that point to begin with.

  • There's no chance of William becoming king before Charles, anyway. 

    Prince William
    Splash News

    It's always been assumed that when Elizabeth steps down, Prince Charles will be the one who assumes the throne ... and then it will be rightfully William's when Charles steps down. The person who takes reign of the country needs to be a direct successor of the previous monarch, and William is Charles' son, not Elizabeth's. 

    But it's still nice to hear the confidence his mom had in him! 

  • William will be an awesome king when his time comes. 

    Prince William Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    We don't want to think about that right now, though ... because imagining a world where Elizabeth isn't queen is just too sad. 

    But when William is eventually king, we know he will make his mother (and the rest of his family) so proud. He's pretty impressive in his own right, but with Kate Middleton by his side, is there anything he can't accomplish?

