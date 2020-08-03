Megxit 'Helped to Heal' Prince William & Prince Charles' Relationship

Splash News
It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit sparked quite a few feuds in the family, but Prince William and Prince Charles cannot be counted among them. In fact, it sounds like Megxit was actually good for Will and Charles' relationship ... and with Harry living on another continent, their father-son bond is stronger than ever.
Wonder how Harry feels about this?
-
According to a royal expert, William and Charles weren't on the best terms before Harry left.
-
We've heard buzz in the past that William didn't think Charles was around enough -- especially when it came to the grandkids.
-
-
There are also rumors that Harry is a bit jealous of William and Charles getting closer.
-
Harry made the right choice for him, but it definitely came at a cost.
-
-
Maybe eventually, things will get back to normal for all three of them.
Share this Story