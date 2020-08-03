Megxit 'Helped to Heal' Prince William & Prince Charles' Relationship

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit sparked quite a few feuds in the family, but Prince William and Prince Charles cannot be counted among them. In fact, it sounds like Megxit was actually good for Will and Charles' relationship ... and with Harry living on another continent, their father-son bond is stronger than ever.

Wonder how Harry feels about this? 

  • According to a royal expert, William and Charles weren't on the best terms before Harry left. 

    Talking to The Sun, Dan Wootton shared that having the one-on-one time together has really made William and Charles become closer after royal sources claimed that they weren't on the best terms. 

     “One of the great ironies of Megxit is that it has finally helped to heal some of the enduring wounds in the relationship between Charles and Wills, which sources close to them both concede was frosty," Wootton said. 

  • We've heard buzz in the past that William didn't think Charles was around enough -- especially when it came to the grandkids. 

    In a BBC documentary called Prince, Son, & Heir: Charles at 70 that was released in 2018, William admitted that he needed his father to be around more to spend time with the family.

    "I would like him to have more time with the children," William said at the time. "Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he's there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible."

    Maybe now, he got his wish?

  • There are also rumors that Harry is a bit jealous of William and Charles getting closer. 

    Earlier this year, one royal expert shared on a podcast that she wouldn't be surprised if Harry had noticed how close William and Charles had gotten in his absence and was feeling a bit left out. 

    "That kind of closeness between them, and the friendliness and the sort of clubbable-ness of these two heirs to the throne will not have gone unnoticed by Harry," said commentator Angela Mollard.

  • Harry made the right choice for him, but it definitely came at a cost. 

    We're sure he's not doubting his decision to step down and relocate to the US with Meghan -- after all, from everything we've seen, it looks like he's ten times happier there, living in semi-privacy with her and Archie, even as the bad press continues to surround them.

    But there are new reports every day about his fractured family relationships, and even if only some of them are true ... it has to be a painful time for Harry regardless. 

  • Maybe eventually, things will get back to normal for all three of them.

    In the meantime, it sounds like Harry's getting some much needed space, while Will and Charles are getting the much needed opportunity to mend their broken relationship ... and both of those things are very important. 

    Hopefully, they'll all be able to get together soon and hash things out in person. We know these three can make their father/son (and brotherly) relationship work again. They've got this! 

