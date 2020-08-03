Megxit 'Helped to Heal' Prince William & Prince Charles' Relationship

We've heard buzz in the past that William didn't think Charles was around enough -- especially when it came to the grandkids.

In a BBC documentary called Prince, Son, & Heir: Charles at 70 that was released in 2018, William admitted that he needed his father to be around more to spend time with the family.

"I would like him to have more time with the children," William said at the time. "Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he's there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible."

Maybe now, he got his wish?