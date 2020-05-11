Kate Middleton's Brother Just Offered Up a Peek at Their Childhood Kitchen

Splash News
A delightful yet unexpected byproduct of the current global health situation has been the Instagrams of James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's youngest sibling. Not only do James' photos and videos -- which, let's be frank, are predominantly about dogs -- offer a sweet peek of who Kate Middleton grew up with, but they also offer a glimpse into the Middletons' ridiculously amazing childhood home.
She may not have grown up royalty, but Kate's digs were certainly fit for a queen.
-
Recently, James shared a video about the ideal snack for dogs.
Although pet lovers were likely delighted to learn that apples are great for both humans and dogs, royal fans were more delighted with the fact that, yet again, the video offered a glimpse into Michael and Carole Middleton's beautiful home in Bucklebury.
Even though it may not seem like much, so far, this is the first time fans are getting to see the inside of Kate's childhood home.
-
Currently, James is shacking up at his parents' home.
-
-
A few weeks prior, James shared yet another never-before-seen peek at Kate's home.
At the end of the photos in this post is a -- ridiculously adorable -- video of a litter of puppies running out of what is presumably Michael and Carole Middleton's front door. And a fine front door it is! In fact, the door is so fancy that, after seeing it, many royal fans discovered that it's just like Prince Charles and Camilla's front door.
Hey, if your door matches the future King of England's, it's probably pretty nice.
-
Of course, the video that will forever be our favorite is this one:
Not only were James and his fianceé adorable in the video of him shaving off his beard, but it also offered the best peek into Kate's childhood home yet. At the very end, we see Alizee sitting with Michael and Carole Middleton is their stunning back garden. It's no wonder William and Kate reportedly bring the kids here all the time. There's so much space!
-
-
All in all, the Middleton kids grew up in a pretty nice space.
Share this Story