Kate Middleton Is Breaking Royal Norms With 'Unheard of' Parenting Techniques

Generally speaking, Kate Middleton is pretty by-the-book when it comes to how she carries out life as a royal. As far as we can tell, the Duchess of Cambridge sticks to the age-old rules of the monarchy and adheres to the "never complain, never explain" philosophy. However! There is one area in which Kate seems to refuse to bend to the institution -- her kids.

  • Evidently, Kate has a different parenting style than royals past. 

    Mohammed Patel, parenting expert and managing director of the website Kiddies Kingdom, told the Express that there are a number of things that indicate the Duchess of Cambridge is doing things her own way when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George

    How can he tell? First off, by Kate's body language.

  • On a number of occasions, Kate has squatted down to be at her children's level -- something few royals ever do. 

    kate middleton, prince george
    Splash News

    "In the past it would be unheard of for a royal parent to kneel down to their child at a public engagement," Patel said. "However, showing this kind of affection to her three children has become the norm for Kate."

    He added: "When one of her children becomes distressed or upset in public, her calm and relaxed nature becomes apparent as she only has to crouch by their side to reassure them."

  • The way Kate is with her kids now likely offers clues on how she'll be with them in the future. 

    kate middleton, prince george, princess charlotte
    Splash News

    "As her children grow up, it's likely Kate will treat them as equals and not tower over them as a figure to be feared," Patel said. He explained that her hands-on approach with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "demonstrates how Kate is breaking the norm and paving the way for a new type of royalty."

    This approach seems to be more in line with how she was raised as opposed to Prince William.

  • Kate is determined to give her kids as normal an upbringing as possible. 

    kate middleton, prince william, prince george, princess charlotte
    Splash News

    Of course, this is no easy feat when you're part of the most famous family in the word, but many are convinced Kate is trying. 

    "Kate's modern style of parenting is unique, she strives to teach her children the importance of 'normal life' and refrains from overindulging them, despite clearly coming from a privileged background," Patel said.

  • According to Patel, Kate is being mindful of royal traditions, but at the same time, she is doing what she feels is best. 

    "[Kate] is moving away from royal traditions, creating her own style that is in line with both her own values and today's society," Patel noted. "Above all, Kate is a mother we can relate to. She is raising her children to be respectful, but most importantly, happy and loved."

    Sounds like a solid parenting recipe if we've ever heard one. Keep up the good work, Kate!

