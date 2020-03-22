Kate Middleton Is Breaking Royal Norms With 'Unheard of' Parenting Techniques

Splash News
Generally speaking, Kate Middleton is pretty by-the-book when it comes to how she carries out life as a royal. As far as we can tell, the Duchess of Cambridge sticks to the age-old rules of the monarchy and adheres to the "never complain, never explain" philosophy. However! There is one area in which Kate seems to refuse to bend to the institution -- her kids.
Evidently, Kate has a different parenting style than royals past.
Mohammed Patel, parenting expert and managing director of the website Kiddies Kingdom, told the Express that there are a number of things that indicate the Duchess of Cambridge is doing things her own way when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
How can he tell? First off, by Kate's body language.
On a number of occasions, Kate has squatted down to be at her children's level -- something few royals ever do.
The way Kate is with her kids now likely offers clues on how she'll be with them in the future.
Kate is determined to give her kids as normal an upbringing as possible.
According to Patel, Kate is being mindful of royal traditions, but at the same time, she is doing what she feels is best.
"[Kate] is moving away from royal traditions, creating her own style that is in line with both her own values and today's society," Patel noted. "Above all, Kate is a mother we can relate to. She is raising her children to be respectful, but most importantly, happy and loved."
Sounds like a solid parenting recipe if we've ever heard one. Keep up the good work, Kate!
