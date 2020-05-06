Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Her Rainbow Baby's Nursery Ahead of Due Date

joy4site/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar, Gideon Forsyth
joy4site/Instagram

It's almost time for Joy-Anna Duggar's baby girl to arrive, and it looks like she and husband Austin Forsyth are officially ready when she is! In her latest YouTube video, Joy revealed her baby's nursery, and it's just too cute. We know two siblings sharing a room isn't easy, but Gideon and his little sister have a gorgeous place to share! 

  • In Joy's vlog, she shared the nursery prep -- and the big reveal. 

    Lately, Joy-Anna Duggar been sharing bits and pieces of her prep for baby girl before she arrives -- like when she packed her hospital bag -- and now, she's putting the finishing touches on the nursery. The new baby and Gideon are sharing the space, and somehow, she was able to make it work perfectly for a toddler boy and a baby girl at the same time.

  • She enlisted two of her sisters to help.

    Jana Duggar, Jessa Duggar
    Follow The Forsyths/YouTube

    Though Joy and Austin are professional house flippers, Joy admitted that decorating isn't exactly her thing. That's where big sisters Jana Duggar and Jessa Duggar come in! They looked at Joy's Pinterest page and went shopping for the decorations for the room themselves, using their expertise to make her vision come to life.

    It definitely appears they were successful.

  • It took a lot of rearranging, but they made it work. 

    Jessa Duggar
    Follow The Forsyths/YouTube

    Figuring out where Gideon's bed should go, plus all the wall hangings they purchased ... these things don't just come together immediately! Fortunately, Jessa and Jana have always been awesome at decorating, and Gideon was sure to be around as everyone's favorite helper -- just like he always is.

  • The end result is really nice. 

    Joy-Anna Duggar nursery
    Follow The Forsyths/YouTube

    Teamwork definitely made the dream work here -- as Joy admitted herself.

    "I think it turned out so cute," Joy said in the video. "Thank you to my sisters for all of their help. I had no idea of what I was gonna do. I am horrible at decorating, but they made my dreams become a reality." 

    Way to go, team! 

  • We can't wait to meet Joy's little one. 

    She and Austin must be so excited as the big day keeps getting closer and closer, and now, it sounds like they're ready to bring that little girl home. It'll definitely be an adjustment going from one kid to two, but considering Joy came from such a big family, she's probably pretty prepared for whatever Gideon and his new partner in crime throw her way.

duggar

