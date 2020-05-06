Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Her Rainbow Baby's Nursery Ahead of Due Date

It's almost time for Joy-Anna Duggar's baby girl to arrive, and it looks like she and husband Austin Forsyth are officially ready when she is! In her latest YouTube video, Joy revealed her baby's nursery, and it's just too cute. We know two siblings sharing a room isn't easy, but Gideon and his little sister have a gorgeous place to share!
In Joy's vlog, she shared the nursery prep -- and the big reveal.
Lately, Joy-Anna Duggar been sharing bits and pieces of her prep for baby girl before she arrives -- like when she packed her hospital bag -- and now, she's putting the finishing touches on the nursery. The new baby and Gideon are sharing the space, and somehow, she was able to make it work perfectly for a toddler boy and a baby girl at the same time.
She enlisted two of her sisters to help.
It took a lot of rearranging, but they made it work.
The end result is really nice.
We can't wait to meet Joy's little one.
She and Austin must be so excited as the big day keeps getting closer and closer, and now, it sounds like they're ready to bring that little girl home. It'll definitely be an adjustment going from one kid to two, but considering Joy came from such a big family, she's probably pretty prepared for whatever Gideon and his new partner in crime throw her way.
