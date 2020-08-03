Unearthed Comments Meghan Markle Made About Kate Middleton's Wedding Are a Little Awkward

Splash News
Well, this is a tad awkward. Despite claims that she knew little about the royal family before meeting Prince Harry, a recently unearthed post Meghan Markle wrote years ago on her blog, The Tig, may beg to differ. Although the personal essay doesn't touch upon the Duke of Sussex, it does touch upon Kate Middleton -- specifically, her wedding -- and, depending on how you look at it, it may not seem super flattering.
According to the Mirror, Meghan published an interview she did with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty, on her blog.
And then, not surprisingly, the subject of Kate Middleton came up.
All of this said, there seems to be an obvious reason why the subject of royalty was brought up.
This isn't the first time Meghan's pre-Harry thoughts about the royal family were unearthed.
In October of 2015 -- less than one year before she met Prince Harry! -- Meghan took part in a series of "rapid fire" questions with Hello! Canada. In one of the questions, she was asked to choose between Prince William and Prince Harry, and yep, she chose Harry.
So cute! A possible foreshadowing? Meghan didn't seem too convincing with her answer, but hey, who knows?
Did Meghan's comments contribute to the reported rift Meghan and Kate had?
