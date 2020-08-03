Unearthed Comments Meghan Markle Made About Kate Middleton's Wedding Are a Little Awkward

According to the Mirror, Meghan published an interview she did with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty, on her blog.

While the women spoke, the subject of being a princess came up.

"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," Meghan wrote. "For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."