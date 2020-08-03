Unearthed Comments Meghan Markle Made About Kate Middleton's Wedding Are a Little Awkward

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton, meghan markle
Splash News

Well, this is a tad awkward. Despite claims that she knew little about the royal family before meeting Prince Harry, a recently unearthed post Meghan Markle wrote years ago on her blog, The Tig, may beg to differ. Although the personal essay doesn't touch upon the Duke of Sussex, it does touch upon Kate Middleton -- specifically, her wedding -- and, depending on how you look at it, it may not seem super flattering.

  • According to the Mirror, Meghan published an interview she did with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty, on her blog.

    kate middleton, prince william
    Splash News

    While the women spoke, the subject of being a princess came up.  

    "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," Meghan wrote. "For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."

    • Advertisement

  • And then, not surprisingly, the subject of Kate Middleton came up. 

    prince william, kate middleton
    Splash News

    While speaking with Alia, Meghan talked about how, for many, the fascination with princesses doesn't stop with childhood. 

    "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," Meghan wrote. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate." 

    Awkward!

  • All of this said, there seems to be an obvious reason why the subject of royalty was brought up. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    And, more specifically, the fascination with princesses. For one, Meghan was speaking with a princess. And two, Princess Alia isn't your average princess. Not only does she hold a PhD, but she's also passionate about diversity, the arts, and social change -- and she's outspoken about all of these issues. 

    So for Meghan to talk about how she idolized She-Ra as a child, in addition to waxing poetic about the public's obsession with royalty, certainly isn't in left field in this context. 

  • This isn't the first time Meghan's pre-Harry thoughts about the royal family were unearthed.

    In October of 2015 -- less than one year before she met Prince Harry! -- Meghan took part in a series of "rapid fire" questions with Hello! Canada. In one of the questions, she was asked to choose between Prince William and Prince Harry, and yep, she chose Harry. 

    So cute! A possible foreshadowing? Meghan didn't seem too convincing with her answer, but hey, who knows?

  • Did Meghan's comments contribute to the reported rift Meghan and Kate had?

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Eh, that's highly unlikely. From the sound of things, the rift started with Prince Harry and Prince William and then eventually spread to Meghan and Kate. 

    Also, let's be honest. With all the coverage surrounding William and Kate's wedding, even years later, it's seriously doubtful Kate ever caught wind of Meghan's comments -- and if she did, hey, she may even agree with them!

kate middleton meghan markle royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement