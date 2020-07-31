Queen Elizabeth's Net Worth: How the Reigning Monarch Earns Millions Every Year

Image: Splash News



Splash News The royal life seems to be a pretty good one, from the outside looking in. Living in a literal palace, wearing tiaras (okay, only for really special events), and getting to wear a very impressive -- and expensive -- wardrobe are just a few of the perks that they seem to have... not to mention all that travel! It really makes us wonder about what the royal family is making, especially when it comes to Queen Elizabeth. Is the British monarch rich? What is Queen Elizabeth's net worth, anyway?

Though the queen doesn't work a 9-5 like many of us, she has a job all the same: being a queen, that is. And while she isn't presented with a traditional paycheck, Queen Elizabeth is compensated from her hard work, leading the United Kingdom, appearing at dozens of royal engagements each year, and keeping an eye on the rest of the royals.

Her income comes from all kinds of different streams -- from the fund that ultimately serves as her paycheck for being queen, to her investments to even her surprising (and very lucrative) side hustle racing her horses. Over the years, she's managed to amass quite a fortune -- we're talking in the hundreds of millions, y'all.

This queen is loaded!

Here's what Elizabeth is worth, and where her income comes from. She has some pretty impressive wealth at this point, but given that she's literally the Queen of England, we can't say we're shocked.