Kate Middleton's Body Language With Her Kids Speaks Volumes About Her Parenting

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton
Splash News

We've learned a lot about the way Kate Middleton parents just by hearing her talk about motherhood, but now, there's even more we can learn about what kind of mom she is by the way she acts with her kids -- thanks to an expert, that is. According to Kate's body language, she wants her kids to be independent. No surprises here! 

  • Kate is all about making her kids feel confident. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    Splash News

    As body language expert Judi James told Express, the way Kate gets down to her kids' height when she speaks to them shows she wants them to feel like they're on each other's level in a larger sense.

    "Her attention and bonding techniques seem to involve bending to the child's height to communicate, which might suggest a desire to grow their confidence by tuning into them to make them feel more grown-up and independent," James explained.

  • One particular photo of Kate and her kids serves as the perfect example. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    Splash News

    James said that here, Kate's using a "face-gazing technique" with Princess Charlotte, and her smile will reassure Charlotte of how loved she is while the way she's lifting her in this picture shows that "Kate's happy to present her daughter as more of an independent, active spirit."

    It seems like it's working, because that's exactly who Charlotte seems to be.

  • The way Kate dresses her kids also shows how she feels about her family. 

    James pointed out that they always seem to be coordinated, including Prince William, which shows that they're a united front. 

    "Kate has used coordinated colors to emphasize the feeling of a strong unit, although their clothing styles all project individuality," James said. "Rather than bunching around her children she's opted for a 'paper doll' line-up with William very much part of the group."

  • Kate also seems perfectly happy to let her kids do their own thing. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    Splash News

    "In another picture, Kate opts for a slightly more self-diminished pose, sitting smiling with her legs crossed while George and Charlotte do their own thing," James added. "The way she's holding Charlotte [in a previous photo] suggests she'll step in if necessary but otherwise create a slightly more relaxed, hands-off presence." 

    Just as it should be! We have no doubt Kate's kids will grow up being totally comfortable to be themselves, thanks to the awesome example set by their mom.

  • Kate's parenting tactics are definitely working. 

    It's pretty obvious that she's raising three very happy kids, and that's what matters most -- not that we ever had any doubt that she'd be an amazing mom. 

    The older George, Charlotte, and Louis get, the more we can see that they really are growing up to be independent kids, and we can't wait to see what kind of adults they turn out to be.

