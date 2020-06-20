Kate Middleton's Body Language With Her Kids Speaks Volumes About Her Parenting

Splash News
We've learned a lot about the way Kate Middleton parents just by hearing her talk about motherhood, but now, there's even more we can learn about what kind of mom she is by the way she acts with her kids -- thanks to an expert, that is. According to Kate's body language, she wants her kids to be independent. No surprises here!
Kate is all about making her kids feel confident.
One particular photo of Kate and her kids serves as the perfect example.
The way Kate dresses her kids also shows how she feels about her family.
James pointed out that they always seem to be coordinated, including Prince William, which shows that they're a united front.
"Kate has used coordinated colors to emphasize the feeling of a strong unit, although their clothing styles all project individuality," James said. "Rather than bunching around her children she's opted for a 'paper doll' line-up with William very much part of the group."
Kate also seems perfectly happy to let her kids do their own thing.
Kate's parenting tactics are definitely working.
It's pretty obvious that she's raising three very happy kids, and that's what matters most -- not that we ever had any doubt that she'd be an amazing mom.
The older George, Charlotte, and Louis get, the more we can see that they really are growing up to be independent kids, and we can't wait to see what kind of adults they turn out to be.
