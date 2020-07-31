Prince Harry Warned Meghan Markle Against Outdoing the Queen

Queen Elizabeth loves to perform impressions on Christmas, and Harry was worried Meghan's acting skills would outdo her.

A report from The Sunday Express claims that the Queen loves to imitate the celebrities she's met (this we gotta see!) and while it's great fun for the family, Harry really didn't want Meghan to step on any toes -- especially during their game of charades.

"They don't like show-offs, especially newcomers who show off. The duchess has to resist that American urge to win at everything," a source told the outlet. "The whole family likes to play charades on Christmas night and she must never beat the Queen, who is a fine actress herself."

So the Queen wins charades every year, just because she's the queen? That doesn't sound like much fun ...