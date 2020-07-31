Prince Harry Warned Meghan Markle Against Outdoing the Queen

Meghan Markle had a lot to adjust to when she joined the royal family, and it sounds like that may have included learning how to behave around Queen Elizabeth. Reportedly, Prince Harry told the Duchess of Sussex not to outshine the Queen when she spent Christmas with his fam for the first time ... as if outshining an actual queen was an option! 

  • Queen Elizabeth loves to perform impressions on Christmas, and Harry was worried Meghan's acting skills would outdo her. 

    A report from The Sunday Express claims that the Queen loves to imitate the celebrities she's met (this we gotta see!) and while it's great fun for the family, Harry really didn't want Meghan to step on any toes -- especially during their game of charades. 

    "They don't like show-offs, especially newcomers who show off. The duchess has to resist that American urge to win at everything," a source told the outlet. "The whole family likes to play charades on Christmas night and she must never beat the Queen, who is a fine actress herself."

    So the Queen wins charades every year, just because she's the queen? That doesn't sound like much fun ... 

  • Harry also told Meghan not to say a word about their Boxing Day tradition, either. 

    The royals have a pheasant shoot on the holiday every year, which is a family tradition -- and as we know, Meghan is all about standing up for animal rights (Harry even reportedly gave up hunting for her). But when it came to this particular family activity, she was instructed to keep her mouth shut. 

    We can't blame Harry for wanting to make sure his new girlfriend didn't get off on the wrong foot, but this is a lot to absorb! 

  • By the time the next Christmas rolled around, things went smoothly.

    That trial run (and all those rules) seems to have worked out well for Meghan, because the family was able to have a nice Christmas together in 2018 -- and she and Kate Middleton were even able to get along just fine during the festivities. 

    "After watching the Queen's speech, the board games were brought out and both women got stuck in. Pregnant Meghan wasn't drinking but Kate had a glass of wine or two, and everyone was in great spirits," a source told The Sun (via Express). "They were chuckling along together. You wouldn't know there was any tension between the two. It was a wonderful day and night."

  • We haven't heard of any incidents, so it sounds like Meghan did just fine. 

    It's not like meeting the family of a new boyfriend or girlfriend for the first time is a stress-free experience, let alone when it happens on a major holiday and the family happens to be one of the most famous in the world ... oh yeah, and royal.

    And thanks to Meghan, it seems like the Queen's winning streak in charades is still intact. 

  • Could this be one of the reasons Meghan was so eager to leave royal life? 

    There are a lot of rules and adjustments she would have had to make as a non-royal American, after all. We wouldn't blame her one bit if she had struggled with it all, because it was such a radical change to her life as she knew it. 

    We're just glad we don't have to worry about rules like these ... or making the Queen happy. Too much pressure! 

