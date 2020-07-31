Prince Harry Warned Meghan Markle Against Outdoing the Queen

Splash News
Meghan Markle had a lot to adjust to when she joined the royal family, and it sounds like that may have included learning how to behave around Queen Elizabeth. Reportedly, Prince Harry told the Duchess of Sussex not to outshine the Queen when she spent Christmas with his fam for the first time ... as if outshining an actual queen was an option!
Queen Elizabeth loves to perform impressions on Christmas, and Harry was worried Meghan's acting skills would outdo her.
Harry also told Meghan not to say a word about their Boxing Day tradition, either.
By the time the next Christmas rolled around, things went smoothly.
We haven't heard of any incidents, so it sounds like Meghan did just fine.
Could this be one of the reasons Meghan was so eager to leave royal life?
