Princess Charlotte Was Key in 'Easing Tension' Between Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
princess charlotte
Well, now this is just royally adorable. After months (years?) of stories about how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn't get along when everyone was a working royal, a new report claims that, regardless of their differences, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge were always able to put any issues they had aside when Princess Charlotte was around. Cuteness maximus! 

  • The ubiquitous new book Finding Freedom claims Kate and Meghan din't have 'much in common.'

    kate middleton, meghan markle
    Royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that, aside from the fact that they were married to brothers, Meghan and Kate were super different and never really bonded.

    "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends," the authors wrote, according to a newly-released excerpt. "Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend."

    "Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn't bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn't losing sleep over it," they added. 

  • However, there was one person who could always make both women smile when they were together: Princess Charlotte. 

    Apparently, whenever William and Kate's daughter was around when Kate and Meghan were together, the mood got a little lighter, due in part to Meghan's reported "adoration" for Princess Charlotte. 

    Makes sense to us! Not only are kids always great for easing uncomfortable situations, let's be honest here, Princess Charlotte is so darn adorable. 

  • Meghan met Charlotte early on in her relationship with Prince Harry. 

    When Meghan and Harry started getting serious, she moved in with him at his Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, which was very close to William and Kate's home on the property. 

    As the Mirror reports, being that Harry and Meghan's place was just two doors away from the Cambridge abode, Meghan spent a lot of time with George and Charlotte in the beginning. 

  • Meghan and Kate also had another sweet moment in their relationship.

    meghan markle, kate middleton
    Apparently, at one point Meghan gifted Kate with a soft leather Smythson notebook, which, for the record, isn't cheap. And it's also worth noting that Kate and Meghan attended Wimbledon together two years in a row. That's certainly something! Things couldn't have been all bad, all the time with the women if they were tennis buddies two years running. 

  • But back to Charlotte. The idea of her making Meghan smile is just so sweet. 

    Regardless of what was happening between Meghan and Kate -- or Prince William and Prince Harry, for that matter -- we love to think about the Cambridges and Sussexes putting their differences aside when the kids are around. That's exactly how it should be. Because, after all, we're expecting Archie, George, Charlotte, and Louis all to be serious buddies when they're older. 

