Princess Charlotte Was Key in 'Easing Tension' Between Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle

The ubiquitous new book Finding Freedom claims Kate and Meghan din't have 'much in common.'

Royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that, aside from the fact that they were married to brothers, Meghan and Kate were super different and never really bonded.

"Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends," the authors wrote, according to a newly-released excerpt. "Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend."

"Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn't bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn't losing sleep over it," they added.