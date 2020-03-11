New Details About Naya Rivera's Death Reveal She Drowned Within Minutes

Splash News
After the tragic accident that took Naya Rivera's life, the former Glee star has officially been laid to rest. On July 24, Naya was buried in Los Angeles. Now that her death certificate has become available, we have a few new details about her death -- not that it makes the situation any less heartbreaking.
-
Naya has been buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
So far, no details about her burial or service have been given, but we do know that her former Glee castmates gathered at Lake Piru, where her body was found earlier this month, to say goodbye to their friend. Naya was just 33 years old and a mother to 4-year-old Josey -- who was with her at the time she drowned -- so we have to imagine her burial had to be incredibly sad for her family.
-
There are also new details about the way Naya died.
The actress died within a matter of minutes, and she wasn't suffering from any other health issues that would have contributed to her death, according to People, which obtained Naya's death certificate filed in Ventura County, California.
It's still so hard to believe Naya Rivera is gone, but hopefully, this will help provide closure to her loved ones.
-
-
Naya's body was found almost a week after she was reported missing.
Naya and her son were out on Lake Piru in a boat they had rented, and a search for her began when she didn't return the boat on time. Josey was found sleeping on board, wearing a life jacket, along with an adult-sized life jacket that was thought to have been Naya's. The search for Naya was a huge undertaking, and finally, authorities reported July 13 that they found a body in the lake.
Later, they were able to confirm that it was her.
-
The world has been mourning Naya ever since -- including Ryan Dorsey, her ex-husband and the father of her son.
He posted a sweet tribute to Naya on Instagram, sharing his memories with her and promising to tell Josey all about who his mother was.
"We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair," he wrote. "I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."
-
-
Our thoughts are still with Naya's family and friends.
There's truly no way to describe what they must be going through now, but it sounds as if Naya left quite a legacy (and a beautiful little boy). Thanks to the impact she left on everyone who loved her -- and everyone who loved her work -- there's no chance she'll be forgotten.
Share this Story