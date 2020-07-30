Meghan Markle Scolded for Wearing a Certain Necklace When She Started Dating Harry

We've heard so many stories about things the royal family has supposedly shamed Meghan Markle for doing, but we had no idea this ever happened! Apparently, Meghan got scolded for wearing a certain necklace while she and Harry were still dating ... and let's just say the other royals were not impressed at her accessory of choice. 

  • It all started when Meghan wore a necklace with the initials H and M on it in December 2016.

    Obviously, this stood for Meghan and Harry, but she chose to wear the necklace right at the start of their relationship, which added fuel to stories about them dating in the press, and this was something the other royals weren't happy about, according to a new excerpt from Finding Freedom from People

    "She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images -- and new headlines," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

  • A member of the Kensington Palace staff called Meghan to ask her about it, and it doesn't sound like she was happy.

    "[Meghan] said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional," says the book. "While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

    Of course it was! This was totally new territory for Meghan, and it's easy to see why she'd feel like that was an invasion.

  • Meghan was reportedly "distraught" over the phone call. 

    Scobie and Durand wrote that she called a friend, saying: 

    "I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

  • That was only the beginning for Meghan. 

    Even though she's used to being a celebrity, that was probably her first big brush with how difficult it can be to date an actual prince -- it's not all fancy dresses and royal engagements. 

    And given how much backlash Meghan has experienced since then, we'd be willing to bet that she wishes she just had to deal with criticism about her jewelry these days.

  • For what it's worth, Meghan's done a great job coping.

    There probably isn't anyone on this planet who wants to be told what to wear by a total stranger, let alone allow their boyfriend's employer to dictate their wardrobe ... but even if Meghan didn't love it, it does seem like she handled it just fine.

    Hopefully now that she's in the US, she's free to wear whatever necklaces she wants. 

