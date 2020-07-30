Meghan Markle Scolded for Wearing a Certain Necklace When She Started Dating Harry

It all started when Meghan wore a necklace with the initials H and M on it in December 2016.

Obviously, this stood for Meghan and Harry, but she chose to wear the necklace right at the start of their relationship, which added fuel to stories about them dating in the press, and this was something the other royals weren't happy about, according to a new excerpt from Finding Freedom from People.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images -- and new headlines," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.