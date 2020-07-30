Meghan Markle Scolded for Wearing a Certain Necklace When She Started Dating Harry

Splash News
We've heard so many stories about things the royal family has supposedly shamed Meghan Markle for doing, but we had no idea this ever happened! Apparently, Meghan got scolded for wearing a certain necklace while she and Harry were still dating ... and let's just say the other royals were not impressed at her accessory of choice.
-
It all started when Meghan wore a necklace with the initials H and M on it in December 2016.
Obviously, this stood for Meghan and Harry, but she chose to wear the necklace right at the start of their relationship, which added fuel to stories about them dating in the press, and this was something the other royals weren't happy about, according to a new excerpt from Finding Freedom from People.
"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images -- and new headlines," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.
-
A member of the Kensington Palace staff called Meghan to ask her about it, and it doesn't sound like she was happy.
-
-
Meghan was reportedly "distraught" over the phone call.
-
That was only the beginning for Meghan.
-
-
For what it's worth, Meghan's done a great job coping.
Share this Story