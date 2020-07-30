Divorces in the Royal Family Are Costing Queen Elizabeth Millions

The royal family and its budget are complicated things, but apparently, there's one thing that's really draining Queen Elizabeth's bank account more than anything else. It sounds like royal divorce has been costing the Queen millions over time, because it takes a huge chunk out of the royal coffers each time it happens.

We never thought about it this way! 

  • In 1992, multiple royal divorces happened.

    Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William
    According to what royal finance expert David McClure said in an interview with Express, surprisingly enough, the divorces that have happened among the royals has been one of the Queen's biggest expenses -- especially during the year where three of her children's marriages came to an end.

    And this is especially true when it comes to Princess Diana and Prince Charles' split, which was an exceptionally pricey one for the family. 

  • Diana and Charles' divorce was a financially messy one. 

    Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William
    According to McClure, Charles didn't have the money to pay Diana's divorce settlement, so he was forced to borrow that money from his mother. Yikes! 

    "Initially when Prince Charles divorced from Princess Diana I don't think Charles had enough money to pay for the divorce settlement," McClure explained, adding, "That cost came to about £70 million and by all accounts he had to borrow some money from the Queen to finance that quite hefty bill."

  • In light of recent world events, McClure predicts major budget cuts are coming.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    After all, economies all over the world are struggling, and the UK is no exception, including where the monarchy is concerned. And now, it sounds like there may be job cuts on the horizon to help make up for where the budget is running low. 

    "It is going to be difficult as there is already talk of job cuts at the Palace and Beefeaters at the Tower of London being made redundant," McClure said. "On the public expenditure level, it is clearly going to eat away at them." 

  • Ultimately, though, this could be what pushes the family to shrink. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    We've already heard a few rumors about the royal family condensing itself -- and of the Yorks being phased out altogether -- but it might be a smart way to fix the budget. 

    "On a broader level, if the royal family really wanted to cut costs the best way to cut costs is to have fewer working royals," McClure added. "There has long been a debate on when Prince Charles becomes King whether we are going to have a streamlined monarchy."

  • Hopefully, the Queen can keep hanging in there. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    And if she runs into any trouble, we're pretty sure she has quite a few jewels she can sell, if there are ever any of those she would be willing to part with. 

    She's also selling royal gin these days, so there's yet another stream of income for her, too. Something tells us the Queen will be just fine! 

