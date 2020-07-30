Royal Fans Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Be 'Exiled'

Splash News
We knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't exactly the most popular royals around, but we had no idea the people of the United Kingdom felt this negatively toward them! According to a recent poll, plenty of British people believe Meghan and Harry should be exiled ... especially after all of the details coming out about them in the new book, Finding Freedom.
A new poll has revealed that 4 out of 10 people in the UK think Meghan and Harry should be exiled.
A majority of UK citizens also hate seeing what's happened to the royal family.
In general, the public's love for the royals is going down the drain.
Even so, Harry is still the second most popular royal, according to this poll.
This could get much worse once Finding Freedom is actually out.
