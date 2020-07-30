Royal Fans Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Be 'Exiled'

We knew that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't exactly the most popular royals around, but we had no idea the people of the United Kingdom felt this negatively toward them! According to a recent poll, plenty of British people believe Meghan and Harry should be exiled ... especially after all of the details coming out about them in the new book, Finding Freedom

  • A new poll has revealed that 4 out of 10 people in the UK think Meghan and Harry should be exiled.

    According to Mirror, the poll (conducted by OnePoll) included surveying 2,000 Brits, and the vast majority of them had a lot of feelings about Meghan and Harry -- and we're not talking about positive ones. 

    In fact, 57 percent think the new book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that's about to come out is "inappropriate," and it seems like they blame the couple for that ... even though they had nothing to do with it (or so they claim). 

  • A majority of UK citizens also hate seeing what's happened to the royal family. 

    In the wake of Meghan and Harry's royal exit, the relationship they've had with Harry's family seems to be all drama -- the feud rumors have been real for months now, if not longer, and many people think it's really sad. 

    Sixty-seven percent of people are bummed by the way the couple relates to Harry's fam these days ... especially when it comes to Queen Elizabeth.

    We get it. Harry and the queen used to have the sweetest relationship ever. 

  • In general, the public's love for the royals is going down the drain. 

    Don't get us wrong -- this isn't just Meghan and Harry's fault. Thirty percent of the poll respondents said that their opinion of the fam changed after they stepped down, but a whopping 54 percent began losing respect for them after Prince Andrew's scandal (which was obviously way more controversial ... and for good reason). 

    Could this end up being a major turning point for the royals? 

  • Even so, Harry is still the second most popular royal, according to this poll. 

    (There's truly no beating Queen Elizabeth, who came in first.)

    Meghan's second to last, coming in just before Andrew, and the poll also recorded who wants to abolish the monarchy: 37 percent are in favor, by the way. 

    Could this be the beginning of the end of the royal family as we know it?  

  • This could get much worse once Finding Freedom is actually out. 

    The book doesn't hit stores officially until August 11, so we've just been getting bits and pieces of what's in it so far. When the full text is available ... we don't doubt it'll be totally picked apart, and it may not help Meghan and Harry's image much.

    Still, we can't wait to read it. We just hope they can withstand the backlash that always seems to come their way.

