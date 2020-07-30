Royal Fans Think Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Be 'Exiled'

A new poll has revealed that 4 out of 10 people in the UK think Meghan and Harry should be exiled.

According to Mirror, the poll (conducted by OnePoll) included surveying 2,000 Brits, and the vast majority of them had a lot of feelings about Meghan and Harry -- and we're not talking about positive ones.

In fact, 57 percent think the new book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that's about to come out is "inappropriate," and it seems like they blame the couple for that ... even though they had nothing to do with it (or so they claim).