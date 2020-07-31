Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Volatile Relationship

Image: Getty / David Crotty



Getty / David Crotty There is a reason celebrity gossip magazines have been so popular. Looking into the lives of the rich and famous is interesting, because they live lavish lives that often comes with a fair share of over-the-top drama. It's as if all their fame and money bring on problems in relationships and work on a large scale that most regular people won't ever experience. The reality more likely is that all the drama seems larger than life, because there are cameras capturing all those moments, and that's not something we have to battle with. There is so much pressure that comes with being in the public eye, and while most of us understand that no relationship is perfect, it can feel like we don't offer that same grace of understanding to the most famous couples -- like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Both are famous in their own rights, and the two together as a couple takes their fame to the next level.

From the moment their relationship went public, it feels like people are waiting for it to fail. Kim Kardashian had been married a few times prior, and people saw the drama unfold with her second wedding and quick-to-follow divorce. Kanye has always been a polarizing celebrity, and the overwhelming majority of the public seemed to watch closely, anticipating that their relationship -- and eventual marriage -- was going to unravel.



Now, seven years of marriage and four children later, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still together. Perhaps to the surprise of many, but along the way, they have been each other's biggest supporter, and they appeared to make it work -- despite or because of both being big personalities.

However, their relationship (like every other one on the planet) hasn't been without some struggling periods. The only difference with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is everyone is watching their marriage, and sometimes, it feels like people are rooting against them. Between both being large personalities, running billion-dollar companies, parenting their four children together, and mix in some mental health struggles in there, their relationship has felt volatile at times.

Here's a look inside the relationship of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West -- the good, the bad, and the viral.