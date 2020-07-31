Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Volatile Relationship

Getty / David Crotty
There is a reason celebrity gossip magazines have been so popular. Looking into the lives of the rich and famous is interesting, because they live lavish lives that often comes with a fair share of over-the-top drama. It's as if all their fame and money bring on problems in relationships and work on a large scale that most regular people won't ever experience. The reality more likely is that all the drama seems larger than life, because there are cameras capturing all those moments, and that's not something we have to battle with.
There is so much pressure that comes with being in the public eye, and while most of us understand that no relationship is perfect, it can feel like we don't offer that same grace of understanding to the most famous couples -- like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Both are famous in their own rights, and the two together as a couple takes their fame to the next level.
From the moment their relationship went public,
it feels like people are waiting for it to fail. Kim Kardashian had been married a few
times prior, and people saw the drama unfold with her second wedding and
quick-to-follow divorce. Kanye has always been a polarizing celebrity, and the
overwhelming majority of the public seemed to watch closely, anticipating that
their relationship -- and eventual marriage -- was going to unravel.
Now, seven years of marriage and four children later, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still together. Perhaps to the surprise of many, but along the way, they have been each other's biggest supporter, and they appeared to make it work -- despite or because of both being big personalities.
However, their relationship (like every other one on the planet) hasn't been without some struggling periods. The only difference with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is everyone is watching their marriage, and sometimes, it feels like people are rooting against them. Between both being large personalities, running billion-dollar companies, parenting their four children together, and mix in some mental health struggles in there, their relationship has felt volatile at times.
Here's a look inside the relationship of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West -- the good, the bad, and the viral.
-
2002/2003: Their First Meeting1
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West knew each other long before they got romantically involved. Around 2002 or 2003, the two met, according to an interview Kim gave with Ryan Seacrest during a 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
"I met him I think in 2002 or 2003," she said. Adding, " He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was."
-
2008: First Appearance Together2
The first time Kim and Kanye got to spend a length of time together was in 2008, when they appeared In a Star Wars themed video together. She dressed as Princess Leia, and Kanye was dressed up as a Storm Trooper. In 2015, Kim shared the photos on her personal website (which is no longer updated) and wrote, "In honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens being released today, I wanted to share these old pics of Kanye and me from years ago!"
She continued, "We worked together on a pilot for a show called Alligator Boots back in 2008, and I played Princess Leia."
-
-
2011: Kim's Initial Feelings3
During the same Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, Kim shared that shortly after she married Kris Humphries in 2011 -- and quickly filed for divorce not long after -- she had a conversation with Kanye West that changed things for her. "Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking and I just went a different direction," she said.
"I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, Oh my God, why didn't I do this sooner? Like, this is what real life is like—love and fun and real support."
-
January 2012: Whispers of Cheating4
While Kim and Kanye got together shortly after Kim's second marriage to Kris Humphries ended, there were rumors that Kim and Kanye started their relationship before Kanye ended his with model Amber Rose. On January 4, 2012, during an interview with Star magazine, Amber says Kim Kardashian was "one of the main reasons" she and Kanye are not together -- and went as far to call Kim "a homewrecker!" According to Amber, Kim and Kanye got together while she was still in a relationship with Reggie Bush, whom she dated before marrying Kris. Amber also said Kim was texting Kanye and sending him photos of herself.
-
-
December 2012: Pregnancy Reveal5
Later that year, in December 2012, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealed their first baby is on the way. Kim described the pregnancy as challenging and she gave birth to their daughter, North, weeks before the due date. "When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down," Kim said in a video for her shapewear line, Skims.
Kim went into "emergency labor" and was induced at 34 and a half weeks. "North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early," she recalled. The couple eventually went on to have four children: Saint, born in 2015, and Chicago, born in 2018, and Psalm, born in 2019, via surrogate.
-
October 2013: Engaged6
Late the next year, in October 2013, Kanye West asked Kim for her hand in marriage. Kanye got down on one knee and asked Kim to be his wife in front of their friends and family at AT&T Park in San Francisco. The jumbotron message behind them read, "Pleeease marry meee!!!" On the second anniversary of their engagement, Kim shared photos on Instagram. "I was blind folded, with an orchestra playing & I had no idea what was about to happen!!!" Kim shared on Instagram.
-