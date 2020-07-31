Princess Diana's Net Worth: A Breakdown of the People's Princess's Wealth

Image: Flynetpictures.com/SplashNews



Flynetpictures.com/SplashNews When we think of the royals, we automatically think of wealth. Being royal comes with a lot of perks -- some of the biggest being the riches -- the glamour, and the lavish lifestyle. While Princess Diana was best known as an individual for her philanthropy and service to the underprivileged and underrepresented, she was still a member of the British royal family, which in 2020 has an estimated worth of $88 billion. It's safe to say that at the time of her death, Diana certainly had at least a small fortune of her own -- much of which of course has since been inherited by her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

While Diana wasn't born royalty, she came from nobility. (Her father became the Eighth Earl Spencer in 1975.) Although, the exact numbers are not public information, Diana did receive a family inheritance of her own once she was of age. She definitely did not enter into her marriage to Prince Charles as a pauper. However, she would have had little reason to spend her own personal funds after becoming a princess -- considering the royals receive grant money for various expenses, and that Charles' fortune would have covered many, if not all, of her needs.

Still, it wasn't until she divorced the future king that her own personal assets skyrocketed and her wealth reached even higher heights posthumously. According to various reports, Princess Diana was worth around $31.5 million at the time of her death in 1997, though some say she may have been worth as much as $55 million. Here's how it breaks down.