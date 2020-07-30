The Royal Family Failing to Protect Meghan Markle Is Worse Than We Thought

As many royal fans know, the philosophy the monarchy unofficially subscribes to is "Never complain, never explain." In other words, when gossip is written about them -- even if it's untrue -- they're to keep calm and carry on. However, there are some exceptions to this rule -- but apparently Meghan Markle wasn't among them when she was a working royal.

  • During her time as a working royal, Meghan was put through the wringer by the tabloids. 

    The British media was positively relentless when it came to the Duchess of Sussex, publishing stories that claimed things like her staff thought she was a "diva" and referred to her as "Duchess of Difficult" and "Me-Gain."

    Evidently for Meghan, the problem wasn't necessarily the stories but the fact that she -- or a "source" -- wasn't allowed rebuke the claims.

  • One story in particularly annoyed Meghan.

    It's the one about her insisting Princess Charlotte forego wearing tights at her wedding to Prince Harry, resulting in the Duchess of Cambridge running off in tears.

    Apparently, despite several palace aides across several households claiming that incident never happened, the royal family didn't come out and deny it, making Meghan, obviously, look rude. 

    "That story was ridiculous and so false," an insider told journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

  • Typically, the royal family doesn't comment on gossipy stories ... but sometimes they do.  

    "There are people, whether they work with the family or are members of the family, that know a lot of this stuff isn't true, and aren't allowed to say anything," a trusted confidant of Harry and Meghan's supposedly told Scobie and Durand for their book.

    Here's the thing, though: As Finding Freedom also pointed out, once in a while the palace steps in for Kate. In the past, the palace rebuked a story about how the duchess received "baby Botox," and just recently it made a statement against a scathing article that came out about Kate in Tatler.

  • Basically, Meghan couldn't win. 

    She either had to stay completely tight-lipped and let the media go to town on her; speak out against the lies -- and then get criticized; or leave. Seems she probably made the best decision.

    "It was open season on Meghan," Scobie and Durand write in their book. "She felt that women of color like her were labelled demanding or aggressive."

  • Here's to hoping the Duchess of Sussex is living her best life in Los Angeles now. 

    Or at least a better one than the one she was leading in the UK. 

    Obviously, since Harry and Meghan decided to step down and make the move to North America, many things in the world have been upended. But in the coming months, hopefully things will settle down and the couple will find their groove -- and if they don't, at least they'll be able to talk about it.

