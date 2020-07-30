The Royal Family Failing to Protect Meghan Markle Is Worse Than We Thought

During her time as a working royal, Meghan was put through the wringer by the tabloids.

The British media was positively relentless when it came to the Duchess of Sussex, publishing stories that claimed things like her staff thought she was a "diva" and referred to her as "Duchess of Difficult" and "Me-Gain."

Evidently for Meghan, the problem wasn't necessarily the stories but the fact that she -- or a "source" -- wasn't allowed rebuke the claims.