Jill Duggar's 3-Year-Old Son's New 'Tattoo' Is on Display in New Pics

These days, Jill Duggar has been a bit of a rebel as far as the Duggar family rules go. Now, it looks like her son, Samuel, may be following in her footsteps! In a recent Instagram post, Samuel showed off a tattoo on his arm. Whoa!
What's next, joining a motorcycle gang?
Earlier this week, Jill shared photos from her grocery shopping trip.
Temporary tattoos are fun for a lot of kids, but we don't remember the Duggar kids ever getting to use them.
As far as we know, the Duggars aren't big believers in body art, so we'd imagine they don't want to encourage it with their young children -- even for a tattoo that can be removed with a little soap and water. It's a bummer, though. These kind of tattoos can be a good way for kids to be creative, not to mention a great distraction on a long summer day at home.
Jill's always made her own decisions when it comes to parenting, though.
Case in point: when she enrolled Israel in public school earlier this year, becoming the first Duggar to do so after everyone in her family (and all of the grandkids so far) has been homeschooled. Jill's been feuding with her family for a long time, and the differences between their parenting strategies just keep becoming more and more obvious. But Jill isn't doing anything harmful, and her kids seem super happy.
What's a little temporary ink?!
Jill is into a little body art herself.
Let's not forget how shocked we were when Jill Duggar suddenly started showing up in Instagram photos wearing a nose ring! We never thought we'd see the day that she got a piecing like that -- or any piercing at all, really -- but it was then that we were really convinced she was the true rebel of the family.
Maybe that's something she and Samuel have in common!
We love that Jill lets her kids express themselves.
Israel and Samuel both seem like such happy kids, even if her Instagram stories remind us that they definitely keep Jill on her toes. That's in no small part due to how awesome their mom is, who has been figuring out how to be a parent totally separately from the example she was given growing up.
Go Jill! Sam's tat might not be real, but how happy he was grocery shopping with his mom definitely was.
