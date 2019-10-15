Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Secretly Engaged Long Before Royal Fans Knew

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Splash News

We're going to go ahead and filed this under Crazy Town. So, remember when, after hearing rumblings about their relationship for months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a couple at the Toronto Invictus Games in September of 2017? Ah, that was a time! Well, turns out, Harry and Meghan were already engaged at that point. What!

  • Who could ever forget these iconic photos?

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    Harry and Meghan looked so loved up and happy in all of the photos taken at the Invictus Games. And the reason wasn't solely new love -- it was a new engagement, too. In the new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim the pair were already betrothed at that point!

  • And who could ever forget this video, which, for the record, was two months later!

    When Harry and Meghan sat down with journalist Mishal Husain to talk about Harry's proposal, the pair played it pretty close to the vest in terms of when Harry actually popped the question -- that's to say, they made it seem like it had just happened.

    "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," Harry told Husain during the interview.

  • Meghan downplayed the timeframe too.

    Unlike Harry, who -- if what Scobie and Durand are reporting is true -- lied, Meghan spoke about how she and Harry were simply having a "cozy night" at home, where they were "trying to roast a chicken," when Harry took her by surprise. 

    "It was just -- just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic," the duchess said at the time. "He got on one knee."

  • Another wild tidbit? Harry and Meghan may have hinted at their engagement.

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Well, Meghan at least. As People pointed out, when she and Harry first went public with their relationship, she made her iconic sartorial debut in jeans, flats, and a crisp white shirt -- a crisp white shirt by her designer friend Misha Nonoo that was called the "Husband Shirt."

    A tip-off or mere coincidence? We'll never know, but interesting nonetheless!

  • Harry and Meghan certainly don't owe the world anything ...

    Well, except maybe British taxpayers' money for their Frogmore Cottage reno. But other than that, they definitely don't need to make the world privy to every little detail about their relationship -- they have a right to privacy. However, it's super interesting to hear that a couple we've all come to know and love has a different courtship story than we thought. 

    Either way, we're just happy they found each other.

