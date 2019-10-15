Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Secretly Engaged Long Before Royal Fans Knew

Splash News
We're going to go ahead and filed this under Crazy Town. So, remember when, after hearing rumblings about their relationship for months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a couple at the Toronto Invictus Games in September of 2017? Ah, that was a time! Well, turns out, Harry and Meghan were already engaged at that point. What!
Who could ever forget these iconic photos?
And who could ever forget this video, which, for the record, was two months later!
When Harry and Meghan sat down with journalist Mishal Husain to talk about Harry's proposal, the pair played it pretty close to the vest in terms of when Harry actually popped the question -- that's to say, they made it seem like it had just happened.
"It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," Harry told Husain during the interview.
Meghan downplayed the timeframe too.
Unlike Harry, who -- if what Scobie and Durand are reporting is true -- lied, Meghan spoke about how she and Harry were simply having a "cozy night" at home, where they were "trying to roast a chicken," when Harry took her by surprise.
"It was just -- just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic," the duchess said at the time. "He got on one knee."
Another wild tidbit? Harry and Meghan may have hinted at their engagement.
Harry and Meghan certainly don't owe the world anything ...
Well, except maybe British taxpayers' money for their Frogmore Cottage reno. But other than that, they definitely don't need to make the world privy to every little detail about their relationship -- they have a right to privacy. However, it's super interesting to hear that a couple we've all come to know and love has a different courtship story than we thought.
Either way, we're just happy they found each other.
