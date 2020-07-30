Regal Dilemma: How the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Is Hurting the Royal Family

Image: Splash News



Splash News Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to walk away from royal life, and Prince Andrew's scandal, it's been one heck of a year for the royal family -- and the scandals aren't showing any signs of dying down yet. After the Duke of York's interview at the end of 2019 about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, things just haven't been the same for the royals -- especially where Queen Elizabeth, Andrew's mother, is concerned -- and it's hard to say if the royals will be able to fully move past this in the near future ... if ever.

Part of being royal is living in the public eye, and often under a microscope. Unfortunately, that's only made matters worse for Andrew and his loved ones, and it seems like it's truly been a difficult year as they cope with all of the backlash. And considering the fact that even after his death, Epstein is continuing to make headlines. The late financier has been the subject of Netflix documentaries, so there's no doubt that Andrew will continue to be a part of those headlines -- especially if he ends up being probed in the long running investigation into Epstein's crimes.

Read on for all the ways that the Epstein scandal has ended up affecting the royal family and Prince Andrew's relationship with his loved ones. We can't imagine how much stress this must put the Queen under, but hopefully, she has plenty of support around her to help her get through this tough time in her family.