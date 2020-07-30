Regal Dilemma: How the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Is Hurting the Royal Family

Splash News
Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to walk away from royal life, and Prince Andrew's scandal, it's been one heck of a year for the royal family -- and the scandals aren't showing any signs of dying down yet. After the Duke of York's interview at the end of 2019 about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, things just haven't been the same for the royals -- especially where Queen Elizabeth, Andrew's mother, is concerned -- and it's hard to say if the royals will be able to fully move past this in the near future ... if ever.
Part of being royal is living in the public eye, and often under a microscope. Unfortunately, that's only made matters worse for Andrew and his loved ones, and it seems like it's truly been a difficult year as they cope with all of the backlash. And considering the fact that even after his death, Epstein is continuing to make headlines. The late financier has been the subject of Netflix documentaries, so there's no doubt that Andrew will continue to be a part of those headlines -- especially if he ends up being probed in the long running investigation into Epstein's crimes.
Read on for all the ways that the Epstein scandal has ended up affecting the royal family and Prince Andrew's relationship with his loved ones. We can't imagine how much stress this must put the Queen under, but hopefully, she has plenty of support around her to help her get through this tough time in her family.
The Scandal Unfolds1
In November 2019, Prince Andrew made major headlines when he appeared on BBC's Newsnight to discuss Jeffrey Epstein's crimes -- and the allegations that Andrew himself had been involved in the sexual assault scandal. Though he denied that involvement, he did say that he didn't regret his friendship with Epstein, and the backlash for this interview was so real that the repercussions are still being felt more than eight months later.
Prince Andrew Steps Down2
As a direct result of his interview (and the media storm that followed), Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties, issuing the following statement:
"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."
Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Struggling With It3
As the Queen's former spokesperson, Dick Arbiter, said during an appearance on the UK's This Morning show, she was likely having a "rough time" coping with the fallout. "We've got to look at the Queen as two people," Arbiter said. "She's Queen, head of state, but she's also a mother. And she will be looking at her son, and will be asking, 'Did this really happen?' in a private conversation. She has to put on a brave face in public."
Prince Andrew's Birthday Party Was Canceled4
Reportedly, a big party was planned to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party not long after the bombshell interview took place, but as a source told The Sunday Times, the Queen decided to nix the plans after seeing Andrew's TV appearance for herself. At that point, the Queen was "understood to be intending to hold only a small family dinner" -- not that we blame her.
Affecting His Relationship With His Mother5
There was buzz that the Queen had approved the interview -- after all, it did take place at Buckingham Palace -- but the same report claimed it hadn't happened with her blessing at all.
"The Queen did not give her approval. The fact that notion has somehow been put about has aggrieved people in the [royal] households," a source said, adding, "Andrew had a son-to-mother conversation, letting her know that he was planning to address the controversy, but without going into any details. ... What should have happened was the full palace process."
Prince William Wasn't Pleased6
At the time the interview first came out, Prince William was reportedly all for the idea of Andrew stepping down, according to a report from Times of London -- especially since he "is not a huge fan of his Uncle Andrew" to begin with. Supposedly, he and the Queen were both in agreement there, so it's no surprise that the Duke of York did ultimately end up stepping down.
Being the Subject of Jokes7
At the 2020 BAFTAs, host Rebel Wilson joked at the royal family's expense, name dropping Andrew and Prince Harry, and word on the street was that Will and Kate weren't amused by it.
"The feedback is that many of the stars stepped out of line in front of the patron, which is the Duke of Cambridge," royal commentator Neil Sean told Fox News at the time. "William is a huge supporter of films and spoke openly in his speech about the lack of diversity at the awards."
More Stalkers Than Usual8
In May 2020, a report from Express claimed that the royal family had seen a major uptick in stalkers following Andrew's controversy, with more people who actively disliking the royals threatening them. "In addition, the Prince Andrew controversy and the strongly critiqued television interview creates an increase in disregard for the royal family, that potentially could have dangerous ramifications," security expert Richard Aitch said.
Andrew's Website Has Been Taken Down9
Though Prince Andrew once had his own website, thedukeofyork.org, that was dedicated to his patronages, that's over as of July 2020. Andrew's website is gone, and now, that address redirects to the royal family's website. Since Andrew has stepped down, it only makes sense that he would lose his website too, and now, it's gone forever.
Andrew Is Getting Nervous10
A report from Us Weekly claimed that after Ghislane Maxwell's arrest, Andrew was "incredibly nervous" about what his own fate might be since he was involved in this mess. "That really scares him," a source close to the royals said.
There's no predicting what the future will hold, but it's not surprising that Andrew would be concerned after Epstein's longtime girlfriend was arrested.
The Yorks May Be Phased Out11
There are rumors that Prince Andrew's family may not end up being official royals for much longer. According to what royal expert Nigel Cawthorne told Express, the palace may be working on pushing them all out, thanks in part to his scandal. "From the moment they first became aware of Donald Trump's MLAT request for Prince Andrew to give evidence in the Epstein case as a material witness, the palace started to phase out the Yorks," Cawthorne said.
Prince Andrew Wasn't in Beatrice's Wedding Portraits12
In the photos the palace shared of Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, Andrew was nowhere to be seen, despite the fact that he is the father of the bride. Instead, the only family members who are featured are Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and there's no doubt in our minds this was intentional.
Andrew Canceled His Golfing Trip13
Royal expert Cawthorne has also told Express that Prince Andrew is likely skipping his annual golfing vacation to Spain, because he's worried that traveling could end up negatively affecting him.
"The prince appears not to plan to go on his yearly golf trip to Spain and nor to make any other European travel," Cawthorne said. "Roman Polanski was famously arrested by Swiss authorities on behalf of the US and it may be that the prince's 'working team' of experts are taking precautions against any surprises."
He May Never Return to Normal Life14
A source close to the situation told The Sunday Times in early May that Prince Andrew "will not resume official duties," and that the royal family has "no plans to review" its decision -- which may ultimately end up being a pretty crushing blow to Andrew, and to the integrity of the royal fam. "The prince hoped his status change would be temporary, but those hopes have disappeared," the source said.
Public Opinion of the Royal Family Has Changed15
As if what Andrew's shared already hasn't been damaging enough to the royals, if he ends up sharing even more if he testifies in the US, it could make matters much, much worse, according to what a source claiming to be a former palace official told VOA. "This does risk wider political ramifications -- including Britain's political relations with the US -- as well as how the British public will view the royal family moving forward," the official said.