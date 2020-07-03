Prince William Thinks Harry's New Book About the Royals Is 'Calculated & Controlling'

Splash News
The new biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is all royal fans can talk about these days -- and, understandably, that's not making certain members of the royal family happy. Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims that they had nothing to do with the book, Prince Harry's relatives are still seriously peeved about some of the accusations in the book -- especially Prince William.
A new report claims to have intel on Prince William's reaction to the book.
And not surprising in the least, the Duke of Cambridge is not a fan of Finding Freedom.
"William thinks the book is [Harry and Meghan's] calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light," a source recently told Us Weekly.
In other words, he's not buying that his brother had nothing to do with the book.
William isn't painted in a good light in the book.
Really, no one in the royal family is, but William in particular seemed to get the brunt of negative coverage. In addition to the authors of Finding Freedom claiming that William didn't want Harry to be "blindsided by lust" for Meghan, the future king is also portrayed as wildly pretentious.
After William reportedly told Harry to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl," an excerpt from the book reads: "In those last two words, 'this girl' Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world."
Sadly, the book has likely driven a bigger wedge between William and Harry.
Despite stepping down from his royal role, Harry still may be harboring a lot of resentment towards his family.
It's unfortunate, because it seemed like Harry and William's relationship was getting better.
