Prince William Thinks Harry's New Book About the Royals Is 'Calculated & Controlling'

The new biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is all royal fans can talk about these days -- and, understandably, that's not making certain members of the royal family happy. Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims that they had nothing to do with the book, Prince Harry's relatives are still seriously peeved about some of the accusations in the book -- especially Prince William.  

  • A new report claims to have intel on Prince William's reaction to the book.

    And not surprising in the least, the Duke of Cambridge is not a fan of Finding Freedom

    "William thinks the book is [Harry and Meghan's] calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light," a source recently told Us Weekly

    In other words, he's not buying that his brother had nothing to do with the book. 

  • William isn't painted in a good light in the book. 

    Really, no one in the royal family is, but William in particular seemed to get the brunt of negative coverage. In addition to the authors of Finding Freedom claiming that William didn't want Harry to be "blindsided by lust" for Meghan, the future king is also portrayed as wildly pretentious. 

    After William reportedly told Harry to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl," an excerpt from the book reads: "In those last two words, 'this girl' Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world."

  • Sadly, the book has likely driven a bigger wedge between William and Harry. 

    prince william, prince harry, prince charles
    Splash News

    "Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent," another royal source told Us. "But it’s taken a whole new turn." 

    Really, we can't say we're too surprised about that. While Harry and Meghan reportedly didn't cooperate for the biography, it seems like sources close to them likely relayed stories and information on their behalf. 

  • Despite stepping down from his royal role, Harry still may be harboring a lot of resentment towards his family. 

    prince william, prince harry
    Splash News

    At least, that's what the Duke of Cambridge thinks. 

    "William’s the voice of reason and can’t help thinking that Harry’s ongoing resentment toward him, Kate and the rest of the royal family is a sign he’s struggling to move forward with his life in LA," a royal insider told Us

    If Meghan was treated as badly as the book claims by the royal family, we can see why Harry's still harping on the issue. 

  • It's unfortunate, because it seemed like Harry and William's relationship was getting better.

    kate middleton, prince william, prince harry
    Splash News

    While they obviously still have many issues to work out, a number of reports claimed that, since Harry and Meghan moved to LA, things were on the up-and-up with Harry and William. So much for that!

    As with everything, the drama this book has left in its wake will eventually blow over, but for the time being, it seems like it's Awkward City for William and Harry. 

