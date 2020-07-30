The Most Beautiful Royal Wedding Bouquets

Image: Getty / Max Mumby;Terry Fincher;Tim Graham Picture Library



Getty / Max Mumby;Terry Fincher;Tim Graham Picture Library There is so much planning that goes into a wedding that it feels like every detail needs to be perfect. We've all had an idea of what we want our wedding day to look like from the time we were really young. By the time we get engaged, those ideas had likely blossomed and searching for the dream wedding -- and nailing all those small but important details becomes very important. Now, just imagine if the wedding wasn't just an event that a hundred or so of the closest friends of the bride and groom got to be a part of. Imagine the pressure that would build up to have all those details nailed down to perfection if the couple knew the whole world was watching. Sounds stressful, right?

Well, for most of us that is a pressure we don't feel but for some brides and grooms, that's a reality. Marrying into or already being a part of a royal family comes with that pressure. Becoming a real-life prince or princess is something most of us just imagine as little kids, but it's a reality for a select group of people. Planning a wedding for that occasion sounds like it would be a logistical headache—and every detail is just that much more important.

We all know that the wedding gown is an important piece of the puzzle for weddings. Trying to find the perfect one isn't easy, and everyone has a say on what was ultimately chosen. With every royal wedding dress comes a bouquet, and it has the task of complimenting the gown and should be able to make a statement of its own.

There are a million-and-one options when it comes to the wedding bouquet, but these 16 royal weddings had a bouquet that stood out above the crowds.