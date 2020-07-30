The Most Stunning Royal Wedding Photos of All Time, Ranked

Congratulations to Princess Beatrice! A couple of weeks ago, she got married to her boyfriend, property developer and son of an Olympian Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair was scheduled to take their vows May 29 at St. James' Palace, but the global health situation upset their plans to have a big wedding in front of family and friends. Still, they were able to have a small, intimate ceremony, and Princess Beatrice looked amazing in her beautiful gown that was actually a favorite dress of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. We are so happy for the new couple. Unfortunately, the change in plans means we won't get to enjoy the usual bevy of images from a royal wedding that we are so used to seeing these days.

So ... what better reason than to do a retrospective of past royal wedding images that made us breathless? Given that the royal family is quite big, there are plenty of ceremonies and photographs that left us agog -- whether because of majestic bridal dresses, dramatic entries or exits, or just sweet moments that reminded us why we just love love so much.

Obviously, these days, we are used to royal weddings being major events and having thousands of photos to pore through. But there are some photos from past royal weddings that show just how in love people around the world have been with the royals since, well, before any of us were born. Hundreds of thousands of people crammed into London's streets when then-Princess Elizabeth got married to Philip, with many people sleeping on sidewalks for days just to get a good view! We had so much fun looking back at our favorite wedding photos -- here's a ranking, from beautiful to absolutely breathtaking.