The Most Unforgettable Princess Diana Tributes to Celebrate Her Legacy

David Levenson/Getty Images As the anniversary of Princess Diana's untimely passing looms ahead, we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable and touching tributes members of the royal family have made to her over the past 23 years. While the "People's Princess" may not have been on the best terms with the British royal family at the time of her death, she made a massive impact on the world, making her one the most recognizable and beloved figures in history.We're not at all surprised that her life and legacy are still celebrated by the royals, considering the many ways Diana touched the hearts of the British people throughout her short life.

Diana of Wales perished at just 36 years old in a Paris car accident on August 31,1997, after being chased by paparazzi. She's been gone for many years, but as evidenced by the big and small ways she's been memorialized since her death, her indelible presence is not one that will soon be forgotten by her family or by the public. For better or worse -- though we'd venture to say far better than worse -- Princess Di changed the face of the royal family forever.

Through her work, her marital struggles, and the children she left behind, she humanized a monarchy known for being out-of-touch and far-removed from the people. Keep scrolling to see some of the unforgettable Princess Diana tributes by the royals and other members of Lady Diana's family.