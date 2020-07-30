The Most Unforgettable Princess Diana Tributes to Celebrate Her Legacy

David Levenson/Getty Images
As the anniversary of Princess Diana's untimely passing looms ahead, we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable and touching tributes members of the royal family have made to her over the past 23 years. While the "People's Princess" may not have been on the best terms with the British royal family at the time of her death, she made a massive impact on the world, making her one the most recognizable and beloved figures in history.We're not at all surprised that her life and legacy are still celebrated by the royals, considering the many ways Diana touched the hearts of the British people throughout her short life.
Diana of Wales perished at just 36 years old in a Paris car accident on August 31,1997, after being chased by paparazzi. She's been gone for many years, but as evidenced by the big and small ways she's been memorialized since her death, her indelible presence is not one that will soon be forgotten by her family or by the public. For better or worse -- though we'd venture to say far better than worse -- Princess Di changed the face of the royal family forever.
Through her work, her marital struggles, and the children she left behind, she humanized a monarchy known for being out-of-touch and far-removed from the people. Keep scrolling to see some of the unforgettable Princess Diana tributes by the royals and other members of Lady Diana's family.
The Queen Herself1
Several days after Diana's death, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the public in what's become known as one of her defining moments. "She was an exceptional and gifted human being," said the Queen. "In good times and in bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness. I admired and respected her, for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys," she went on.
Tribute Concert2
Just shy of a year after she passed, Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, organized a tribute concert in honor of her. The concert was held at Althorp House -- Diana's former home -- and the proceeds went to the Princess Diana Memorial Fund. Featured performers included Sheryl Crow, David Hasselhoff, and British pop singer Cliff Richards, among others.
Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer3
Diana's brother and his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, honored Princess Diana by naming their youngest daughter after her. Born in 2012, Charles named his daughter Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. Of course, Diana's legal name was actually Lady Diana Spencer prior to marrying Prince Charles, making her niece's name a near exact match.
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana4
When Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter was born back in 2015, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named her Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, honoring Diana, Prince Charles, and the Queen. Of course, we all know her as the sassy Princess Charlotte, but she's also a Diana and seems to embody her late grandmother's spirit quite often.
Prince Harry Getting Emotional5
During Prince Harry's 2014 Brazilian tour, he broke down in tears over his mother's death while meeting two young girls who were being raised by their grandmother after their mother was murdered, and their father imprisoned. "I was completely overwhelmed and shocked," he said. "There are two little girls -- I'm quite emotional -- just looking at them. I wanted to talk about my own experiences, but there is no point because it is just so far removed," he explained to reporters.
Favorite Memento6
The Duchess of Sussex may not have ever met Diana of Wales, but it's quite clear she holds a special place in her heart. Meghan Markle apparently inherited a gorgeous pair of butterfly earrings that belonged to Princess Diana, and often wears them to official events. She wore them when she and Prince Harry visited Australia on their first official tour together, and we can't help but imagine that having a piece of Diana with her gave her a confidence boost as she embarked on her royal duties.
Free to Fly7
In 2019, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, launched a charity clothing line to help women in need acquire professional attire to wear to job interviews. Much like her late mother-in-law, Meghan has used her position in the royal family to reach under-served communities across the world. During the event, she made a subtle tribute to Diana by again wearing the butterfly stud earrings that once belonged to the late Princess.
Prince Harry Is Devoted to Her Memory8
Prince Harry has arguably been the most vocal royal in regards to the loss of Diana. A number of Harry's official charities -- or patronages, as the royals refer to them -- have been inspired by his mother's work. In 2013,