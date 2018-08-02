The Royals Are Reportedly Phasing Out Beatrice & Eugenie's Family

Splash News
We've heard a lot of buzz about the royal family being condensed in the next few years, and it sounds like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may end up being the first to go. Reportedly, the Yorks are being phased out of the royal family ... and that means that we may end up seeing much less of them in the future.
That would be far too sad!
Reportedly, this plan has been in motion since Prince Andrew's scandal began.
As we all well know, Prince Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have really made the rest of the royals unhappy (to say the least) and apparently, they're upset enough that it could end in his branch of the family tree being excommunicated.
"From the moment they first became aware of Donald Trump's MLAT request for Prince Andrew to give evidence in the Epstein case as a material witness, the palace started to phase out the Yorks," royal expert Nigel Cawthorne told Express (via The Cheat Sheet).
Beatrice has been handling it well.
Eugenie and Beatrice's website has been removed, but apparently, Beatrice was so busy planning her wedding that it hasn't really bothered her in the slightest.
"For Beatrice, all the chopping and changing since her engagement was announced in September must have been a disappointment, but she seems a matter-of-fact person like her mother and clearly did not let it interfere with her happiness," Cawthorne shared.
Beatrice's wedding may have been the last big royal event they're involved in.
If so, what a way to go out, right? Beatrice's wedding was clearly a gorgeous one, and even though it had to be altered from her original plan quite a bit, it seems like it was an unforgettable day.
And now that she and Eugenie are both married, we can't imagine what other major events would have been in the pipeline for them ... but it is sad to think that they might not be a regular fixture in the royal fam from now on.
We are curious about what this will mean in the long run.
Will Eugenie and Beatrice disappear out of the public eye forever, and will the same go for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson? Will they still attend Trooping the Colour every year to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday, since that's more of a family event than anything else?
We have so many questions ... and unfortunately zero answers.
So far, nothing has been confirmed.
So there's a chance that the Yorks (or at least the younger ones) are definitely here to stay -- or not. When the palace confirms the rumors or makes an announcement, that's when we'll believe it, but for now, we'll take these reports with a grain of salt.
No matter what happens, we know Beatrice and Eugenie will keep doing great things in the future, whether they're officially royals or not.
