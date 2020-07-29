Meghan Markle Reportedly Set Up Her Own Paparazzi Shots Before Marrying Harry

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle
Splash News

Meghan Markle was famous long before she ever met Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, and it sounds like she definitely put in the work to become a celebrity. According to a new report, Meghan may have set up paparazzi shots while visiting London in 2015 so that she'd end up on everyone's radar ... and it's not the only time she's done something like that.

Interesting ...  

  • Reportedly, Meghan's agent set up a paparazzi sighting for her after an interview. 

    "Meghan knew the photographer was going to be at the Kensington restaurant to take her photos of her arrival," a source told The Sun. "It was all pre-arranged. She was very calm when she arrived and even gave the hint of a smile. For someone who wasn't very well known in the UK at that point, she certainly didn't question why a photographer would randomly turn up to take her picture." 

    Usually, celebs avoid paparazzi at all costs ... but sometimes, they can be useful in getting noticed.

    • Advertisement

  • Someone from Meghan's agency denies that this ever happened, though. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Meghan's former agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Crowne, told The Sun that she had "no idea" how photographers knew who Meghan was and where to be at what time on that day back in 2015. 

    "It is absolutely not true. I'm not aware of any set-up pictures being done with Meghan," she said.

    The source noted that the photos didn't sell until two years later, when she began dating Harry and was thrust into the spotlight like never before.

  • This is supposedly not the only time Meghan has done this, though. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    In the new book about Meghan and Harry's relationship, Finding Freedom, the authors claim that it was a habit for Meghan to put herself in the public eye however she could -- until Harry came along.

    "While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the press," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

  • Another interesting tidbit: Meghan's Wikipedia page changed right before her relationship with Harry went public. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    According to the Daily Mail, Meghan's entry once described her as an "actress, fashion model, and spokesmodel," but then changed overnight to say she was an "actress, activist, and humanitarian." That's a big change -- and something that would definitely make her look better to the royals. 

    Other small changes were made, like the addition of a "humanitarian" section ... and the IP address was traced back to a PR firm in LA. 

    Smart move. 

  • It definitely sounds like Meghan carefully engineered her online presence as best as she could. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Not that we blame her for that, of course. Seeing the way she's been picked apart by the media over the past few years really highlights how necessary it is for her to have as clean a presence as possible ... and if she hadn't taken these steps beforehand, who knows what could have happened? 

    Setting up paparazzi shots is a bit shady, but maybe we should cut her some slack. After all, it worked, didn't it? 

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement