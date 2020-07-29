Meghan Markle Reportedly Set Up Her Own Paparazzi Shots Before Marrying Harry

Splash News
Meghan Markle was famous long before she ever met Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, and it sounds like she definitely put in the work to become a celebrity. According to a new report, Meghan may have set up paparazzi shots while visiting London in 2015 so that she'd end up on everyone's radar ... and it's not the only time she's done something like that.
Interesting ...
-
Reportedly, Meghan's agent set up a paparazzi sighting for her after an interview.
"Meghan knew the photographer was going to be at the Kensington restaurant to take her photos of her arrival," a source told The Sun. "It was all pre-arranged. She was very calm when she arrived and even gave the hint of a smile. For someone who wasn't very well known in the UK at that point, she certainly didn't question why a photographer would randomly turn up to take her picture."
Usually, celebs avoid paparazzi at all costs ... but sometimes, they can be useful in getting noticed.
-
Someone from Meghan's agency denies that this ever happened, though.
-
-
This is supposedly not the only time Meghan has done this, though.
-
Another interesting tidbit: Meghan's Wikipedia page changed right before her relationship with Harry went public.
-
-
It definitely sounds like Meghan carefully engineered her online presence as best as she could.
Share this Story