Meghan Markle Reportedly Set Up Her Own Paparazzi Shots Before Marrying Harry

"Meghan knew the photographer was going to be at the Kensington restaurant to take her photos of her arrival," a source told The Sun. "It was all pre-arranged. She was very calm when she arrived and even gave the hint of a smile. For someone who wasn't very well known in the UK at that point, she certainly didn't question why a photographer would randomly turn up to take her picture."

Usually, celebs avoid paparazzi at all costs ... but sometimes, they can be useful in getting noticed.