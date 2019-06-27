Prince Harry Had a Secret Instagram Account That Meghan Markle Followed

Splash News
Royalty or sneaky teenager trying to throw off his parents? Sounds like the Duke of Sussex has a little bit of both in him, because according to a new report, Prince Harry had a finsta account -- a fake Instagram -- when he and Meghan Markle first started dating. How cute! Also, going off of Harry's Instagram handle, a little surprising ...
Evidently, after Harry and Meghan went on their first date, Harry wanted to follow her on social media.
At the time, Meghan had a big following on Instagram, but Harry, for understandable reasons, had a small, secretive account. The name? SpikeyMau5.
"A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favorite DJs, DeadMau5," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal in their new Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.
Spikey came from a Facebook alias Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. 'Spike' was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers."
Lest anyone forget, in 2012, it was discovered that Harry had a secret Facebook account.
At the time, it was reported that "Spike" had about 400 friends "including some of the UK’s wealthiest and most glamorous socialites." According to his profile, he was from Maun, Botswana (a town very beloved by the Duke of Sussex), and his profile image even once featured a red-headed child holding his head along with the comment, “Oh my God, I'm ginger." As for his interests on the page? "All sports" was listed among them.
Certainly could be Harry.
But back to Meghan and Harry's Insta-relationship ...
Evidently, Meghan low-key documented the first few times she and Harry hung out in London on Instagram.
"Much bolder [than Harry's social media presence] was Meghan’s public Instagram post the same night of their first solo date: a photo of a Love Hearts candy with the inscription 'Kiss Me' and the caption 'Lovehearts in #London,' Scobie and Durand write in their book. "Whether it had meaning to anyone else, Harry got the message."
Harry isn't the only senior royal to reportedly have a secret social media account.
In 2018, it was reported that Kate Middleton posted on parenting websites frequently under a pseudonym. "She has adopted an anonymous name, and mainly posts questions about issues she and Prince William disagree on, like watching cartoons before bed," an insider previously revealed. "Using these websites has really helped Kate, although she’d never admit to using the web for advice -- the royal family tend to 'just get on with it' when it comes to raising children."
The only well-known royal with a personal Instagram account is Princess Eugenie.
No aliases, no secret codes -- just adorable selfies of the princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
Will Harry or Meghan -- or Harry and Meghan -- open a personal social media account now that they've stepped down from their royal roles? Let's hope so! Because if there's one thing we can get behind in life, it's more adorable photos of Archie.
