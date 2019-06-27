Prince Harry Had a Secret Instagram Account That Meghan Markle Followed

Evidently, after Harry and Meghan went on their first date, Harry wanted to follow her on social media.

At the time, Meghan had a big following on Instagram, but Harry, for understandable reasons, had a small, secretive account. The name? SpikeyMau5.

"A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favorite DJs, DeadMau5," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal in their new Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Spikey came from a Facebook alias Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. 'Spike' was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers."

