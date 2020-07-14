Michelle Duggar Actually Cropped Jill Duggar Out of a Family Photo

Things have definitely been tense between Jill Duggar and her family (to say the least), but this was a bit cold of Michelle Duggar to do! Recently, Michelle cropped Jill out of a photo that was meant to include a lot of the family ... and she even admitted to doing it.
We can't imagine how Jill must feel about this.
Recently, Michelle shared photos from Joy-Anna's baby shower.
It happened a few weeks ago, but Joy-Anna kept it pretty quiet until now, and Michelle shared some snaps from the big day on Instagram -- including group shots of her daughters and granddaughters.
"Several weeks ago we were able to celebrate Joy and Austin and their precious baby on the way!" she wrote. "We are rejoicing in God's gift of this little girl that He has graciously given their family. We can't wait to meet her soon!!"
One of the photos Michelle shared didn't include Jill.
A fan asked her about the photo, and Michelle admitted she cropped out Jill.
Apparently, Michelle wanted to make sure the whole family was included, so that required cropping out Jill to fit more people in the frame. We knew that Jill is basically persona non grata when it comes to the Duggars these days, but we had no idea it was like this.
Maybe Michelle did want to include more grandkids in the pic, but it's a little suspicious, given the feud that's happening behind the scenes.
We already know Joy was glad Jill was at the shower, though.
It seems Jill got a warm welcome from her sister, at least according to their smiling faces in this photo. It's not often that we get to see Jill with her siblings these days (she can mostly be found hanging with friends or cousin Amy Duggar) so it's awesome that she felt comfortable enough to be there at all.
We wonder if the shorts had anything to do with Michelle's decision to crop out Jill ...
Regardless of what's going on, Jill doesn't deserve that.
It's 2020, and there are tons of photo editing apps out there -- surely Michelle could have figured out a way to fit everyone in the Instagram post!
Hopefully, Jill isn't taking the cropping personally. She may be a bit estranged from many of her family members these days, but she seems much happier for it, especially because she's living her life on her own terms. Finally!
